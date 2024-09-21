Fans feeling bittersweet about last Bees games at Smith’s Ballpark

On the Site:
Sep 20, 2024, 10:44 PM

BY LAUREN STEINBRECHER


SALT LAKE CITY — This weekend, the Salt Lake Bees will play their last home games and their last games ever at Smith’s Ballpark. For many fans, Friday night marked the end of an era. They shared what they’ll remember most about the place they’ll now miss.

Trekking up the stairs and into the park to catch the Bees against the Oklahoma City Dodgers, fans took their seats– some for the final time.

“We’re a little sad,” said Jeff Wetzel, who has a 10-game ticket package with his wife, Gwen Wetzel. They like to post up behind home plate, close to the action.

Couple Jeff and Gwen Wetzel reminiscing their time at the Salt Lake Bees games. (KSL TV)

Thinking back at their time at Smith’s Ballpark, the two laughed about some of the more memorable moments of sitting outside when the weather was less than ideal.

“We have sat here and frozen to death on more opening days than I care to count,” Gwen joked.

“And got snowed out, also,” Jeff added.

The two said they love the entertainment of coming to the ballpark and talked about the fun-themed nights.

Across the field from the Wetzels, 12-year-old Easton Pheap’s family tradition is to sit on the lawn by the outfield. He said he likes to sit there because it’s close to the children’s playground, but he also wears his mitt, ready to catch balls. Easton said it’s “funner” out there.

“I feel a little sad,” he said, of knowing this is his last weekend at the ballpark.

Easton watching the Bees across the field.

Easton watching the Bees across the field. (KSL TV)

His favorite memory was when he said he caught a homerun ball. He’ll never forget that exciting moment.

“It was dark, and so the lights were flashing. It was like the eighth inning. It was like the winning hit,” he said.

Tina Taylor also sat on the lawn Friday with two of her girlfriends.

“It’s such a fun environment to have a girl’s night,” she said.

The trio chatted and laughed on a blanket, making memories. Taylor expressed that she’ll miss the games being so close to downtown.

“Honestly, I’m a little sad. I live around the area, so I feel like this is so iconic having it here,” she said.

Taylor with her three friends enjoying one of the last games.

Taylor with her two friends enjoying one of the last games. (KSL TV)

But each fan said they’ll keep watching the team in the new spot in Daybreak.

“I think wherever the Bees go, Utah will continue to support them,” Taylor said.

The Wetzels said it’ll be a further drive from their home in Midway, but they’ll still do their 10-game ticket package, and they’re “looking forward to it.”

The Bees won Friday night, and they head into the weekend on a bittersweet note. They play again on Saturday and Sunday.

Easton will be there again on Sunday with his family for the final game.

“It’s going to be a memory from here,” he said.

