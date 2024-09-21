BYU Cheerleaders Will Join Football Team With Throwback Uniforms For K-State Game

PROVO, Utah – The BYU football team won’t be the only ones wearing throwback uniforms on Saturday night against No. 13 Kansas State.

Along with the football squad, BYU cheerleaders are getting into the throwback spirit.

In conjunction with the football team wearing throwback uniforms from the 1996 season, the BYU cheer team will wear throwback cheer uniforms from what they wore during the Cotton Bowl in 1996.

Throwback uniforms for BYU cheerleaders against Kansas State

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BYU CHEER AND STUNT (@byucheerandstunt)

The Cotton Bowl, which capped off BYU’s magical 14-1 season, was the last time BYU faced Kansas State in football.

You can see video of BYU’s cheer outfits from the 1996 season below.

The only difference is that the 1996 versions had blue skirts for the female cheerleaders, while Saturday night’s throwbacks are royal blue.

BYU football is going to wear an All-White throwback uniform

BYU football will wear all-white throwback uniforms against Kansas State. The Wildcats will wear their home purple uniforms for their first visit to Provo since 1977.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Members of the 1996 BYU team that won the Cotton Bowl will also be honored during Saturday night’s game at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

The BYU Cheer Squad has a recent history of being among the top cheerleading squads in the country. Last April, they finished second in the Game Day Division at the National Championships in Daytona Beach, Florida, behind only the University of Michigan.

BYU vs. No. 13 Kansas State

Date: Saturday, September 21

Kickoff: 8:30 p.m. (MT)

TV: ESPN

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM)

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

