Week 6: 4A Utah High School Football Recap

SALT LAKE CITY – The Sky View Bobcats handed the Orem Tigers their first loss of the season in a week six offensive showcase. There was a total of 119 points scored with the Cats coming out on top, 60-59.

Orem held the advantage through the first two quarters, leading 38-21 at the half. But, Sky View responded by outscoring the Tigers 27-7 in the third quarter.

The final quarter was almost dead even. But, with Bobcats QB Jack Clark finding Liam Guthrie for six in the final minutes, Sky View regained the lead and held on to shock the undefeated Tigers.

The Sky View football game was an absolute shootout and @SVFootballTeam won 60-59 with some history making performances by Jr. quarterback Jack Clark and senior wide receiver @LiamGuthrie33.

Clark 8 TD passes (T3rd in state history)

Guthrie 5 TD catches (T2nd in state history) pic.twitter.com/pkQVGxVbaV — Sam Farnsworth (@Samsworth_TV) September 21, 2024

Week 6 Recap For 4A Utah High School Football

Region 8

Salem Hills Skyhawks 2 @ No. 20 Spanish Fork Dons 30

The Salem Hills Skyhawks were unable to score any points on offense as the Spanish Fork Dons cruised to a week six win. Dons RB Kaden Vest was dominant, running for over 100 yards and three touchdowns. With the win, Spanish Fork improved to 5-1 on the season.

Mountain View Bruins 23 @ Uintah Utes 44

A huge second half propelled the Uintah Utes to a crucial win over the Mountain View Bruins. The Utes scored 34 of their 44 points after halftime. Uintah RB Dace O’Bagy had a hat trick of rushing touchdowns. Quarterback JD Pickup had two total TDs, one on the ground and one through the air.

Provo Bulldogs 48 @ Timpanogos Timberwolves 35

The Timpanogos Timberwolves scored two touchdowns in the first and fourth quarters but the home team couldn’t compete with the 35 points the Provo Bulldogs put up in the second and third. Provo RB Oliver MacKay had a career night, running in five touchdowns including two from 38 yards.

For the second year in a row the pundits fell in love with ‘Nogas. And for the second time Provo runs away for the W. Rolled up over 500 yards of Offense behind 300 tot yards from @mackayoliver8 (265 rushing) and 5TDs. @SlingintheP @JamesEdward_HS @KSLSportsRewind — Provo Bulldog Football (@provo_football) September 21, 2024

Region 9

Snow Canyon Warriors 6 @ Crimson Cliffs Mustangs 35

The outcome was never really in question as the Crimson Cliffs Mustangs jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. That lead increased to 28-0 heading into the fourth. The Snow Canyon Warriors’ sole score came with four minutes left in the game on a connection between Joe Jackman and Karsten Stuart.

Pine View Panthers 35 @ Dixie Flyers 34

The Pine View Panthers prevailed over the Dixie Flyers in a heated week six overtime battle. The score was tied at the half and Dixie took a one-score lead heading into the fourth. With three minutes left, Pine View RB Maka Fiefia punched in a goalline TD to eventually force OT. Fiefia ran in the game-winning touchdown in overtime to help Pine View pick up its second win of the season.

Hurricane Tigers 21 @ Cedar Reds 28

The Cedar Reds came out on top with a last-minute game-winning touchdown to defeat the Hurricane Tigers in week six. The Tigers scored one touchdown in every quarter other than the fourth. That would end up coming back to bite them. Cedar scored 20 points in the second and found themselves trailing 21-20 going into the final quarter. Everett Kelling unloaded a deep ball to Trace Overson late in the fourth to take the lead and the win at home.

Region 10

Hillcrest Huskies 24 @ Tooele Buffaloes 41

The Tooele Buffaloe kept the Hillcrest Huskies winless on the season in a convincing win on Friday. The Huskies scored all of their points in the first and fourth quarters which ended up being detrimental when faced with the Buffaloes’ consistent attack. Tooele RB Vaughn Gritzmacher finished with an impressive five rushing touchdowns.

No. 11 Park City Miners 10 @ Stansbury Stallions 14

The Stansbury Stallions shocked the Park City Miners in a defensive slugout in week six. The Miners struck first in the opening quarter but were unable to find the end zone after that. The Stallions ran in a touchdown in the second and fourth quarters and held on for the win led by an inspiring defensive performance. The loss was the first of the season for Park City and just the second time they have scored less than 20 points.

Jordan Beetdiggers 40 @ Cottonwood Colts 17

A 22-point third quarter helped the Jordan Beetdiggers top the Cottonwood Colts in week six. If you take away that quarter, Jordan outscored Cottonwood just 18-17. Both teams came into this matchup at 0-5. Four different players scored a touchdown for Jordan to help the Beetdiggers pick up their first win of the season.

Region 11

Mountain Crest Mustangs 30 @ West Field Longhorns 7

The Mountain Crest Mustangs jumped out to an early lead and never looked back as they defeated the West Field Longhorns to improve to 4-2. Like in the Jordan-Cottonwood game, four different players found the end zone for the Mustangs. All of their touchdowns and 27 of their 30 points came in the first half.

No. 10 Ridgeline Riverhawks 42 @ Bear River Bears 6

The Ridgeline Riverhawks kept their undefeated season alive as they trounced the Bear River Bears on the road on Friday. Ridgeline went up 35-0 in the first half and took their foot off the gas a bit after the break. Six different Riverhawks scored a touchdown in week six, three on the ground and three through the air.

No. 24 Green Canyon Wolves 42 @ Logan Grizzlies 21

A 28-point second quarter helped the Green Canyon Wolves improve to 5-1 on the year in Logan against the Grizzlies. Who was in control was as clear as ever late in the first half as Green Canyon’s Bryson Pabst intercepted the Logan QB and took it 57 yards to the house. Logan’s Easton Favero and Reed Olsen connected for two touchdowns.

Non-Region

Payson Lions 13 @ Murray Spartans 32

The Murray Spartans shut out the Payson Lions in the first half and held on for their third win of the season. The first three scores of the game were all Murray field goals. After the Spartans scored the first TD of the game late in the first half, Payson responded with a 90-yard TD to start the third quarter. Spartans kicker Dillon Curtis was responsible for 20 of Murray’s 32 points on the night.

