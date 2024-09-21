On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Week 6: 4A Utah High School Football Recap

Sep 20, 2024, 11:40 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Sky View Bobcats handed the Orem Tigers their first loss of the season in a week six offensive showcase. There was a total of 119 points scored with the Cats coming out on top, 60-59.

Orem held the advantage through the first two quarters, leading 38-21 at the half. But, Sky View responded by outscoring the Tigers 27-7 in the third quarter.

The final quarter was almost dead even. But, with Bobcats QB Jack Clark finding Liam Guthrie for six in the final minutes, Sky View regained the lead and held on to shock the undefeated Tigers.

Week 6 Recap For 4A Utah High School Football

Region 8

Salem Hills Skyhawks 2 @ No. 20 Spanish Fork Dons 30

The Salem Hills Skyhawks were unable to score any points on offense as the Spanish Fork Dons cruised to a week six win. Dons RB Kaden Vest was dominant, running for over 100 yards and three touchdowns. With the win, Spanish Fork improved to 5-1 on the season.

Mountain View Bruins 23 @ Uintah Utes 44

A huge second half propelled the Uintah Utes to a crucial win over the Mountain View Bruins. The Utes scored 34 of their 44 points after halftime. Uintah RB Dace O’Bagy had a hat trick of rushing touchdowns. Quarterback JD Pickup had two total TDs, one on the ground and one through the air.

Provo Bulldogs 48 @ Timpanogos Timberwolves 35

The Timpanogos Timberwolves scored two touchdowns in the first and fourth quarters but the home team couldn’t compete with the 35 points the Provo Bulldogs put up in the second and third. Provo RB Oliver MacKay had a career night, running in five touchdowns including two from 38 yards.

Region 9

Snow Canyon Warriors 6 @ Crimson Cliffs Mustangs 35

The outcome was never really in question as the Crimson Cliffs Mustangs jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. That lead increased to 28-0 heading into the fourth. The Snow Canyon Warriors’ sole score came with four minutes left in the game on a connection between Joe Jackman and Karsten Stuart.

Pine View Panthers 35 @ Dixie Flyers 34

The Pine View Panthers prevailed over the Dixie Flyers in a heated week six overtime battle. The score was tied at the half and Dixie took a one-score lead heading into the fourth. With three minutes left, Pine View RB Maka Fiefia punched in a goalline TD to eventually force OT. Fiefia ran in the game-winning touchdown in overtime to help Pine View pick up its second win of the season.

Hurricane Tigers 21 @ Cedar Reds 28

The Cedar Reds came out on top with a last-minute game-winning touchdown to defeat the Hurricane Tigers in week six. The Tigers scored one touchdown in every quarter other than the fourth. That would end up coming back to bite them. Cedar scored 20 points in the second and found themselves trailing 21-20 going into the final quarter. Everett Kelling unloaded a deep ball to Trace Overson late in the fourth to take the lead and the win at home.

Region 10

Hillcrest Huskies 24 @ Tooele Buffaloes 41

The Tooele Buffaloe kept the Hillcrest Huskies winless on the season in a convincing win on Friday. The Huskies scored all of their points in the first and fourth quarters which ended up being detrimental when faced with the Buffaloes’ consistent attack. Tooele RB Vaughn Gritzmacher finished with an impressive five rushing touchdowns.

No. 11 Park City Miners 10 @ Stansbury Stallions 14

The Stansbury Stallions shocked the Park City Miners in a defensive slugout in week six. The Miners struck first in the opening quarter but were unable to find the end zone after that. The Stallions ran in a touchdown in the second and fourth quarters and held on for the win led by an inspiring defensive performance. The loss was the first of the season for Park City and just the second time they have scored less than 20 points.

Jordan Beetdiggers 40 @ Cottonwood Colts 17

A 22-point third quarter helped the Jordan Beetdiggers top the Cottonwood Colts in week six. If you take away that quarter, Jordan outscored Cottonwood just 18-17. Both teams came into this matchup at 0-5. Four different players scored a touchdown for Jordan to help the Beetdiggers pick up their first win of the season.

Region 11

Mountain Crest Mustangs 30 @ West Field Longhorns 7

The Mountain Crest Mustangs jumped out to an early lead and never looked back as they defeated the West Field Longhorns to improve to 4-2. Like in the Jordan-Cottonwood game, four different players found the end zone for the Mustangs. All of their touchdowns and 27 of their 30 points came in the first half.

No. 10 Ridgeline Riverhawks 42 @ Bear River Bears 6

The Ridgeline Riverhawks kept their undefeated season alive as they trounced the Bear River Bears on the road on Friday. Ridgeline went up 35-0 in the first half and took their foot off the gas a bit after the break. Six different Riverhawks scored a touchdown in week six, three on the ground and three through the air.

No. 24 Green Canyon Wolves 42 @ Logan Grizzlies 21

A 28-point second quarter helped the Green Canyon Wolves improve to 5-1 on the year in Logan against the Grizzlies. Who was in control was as clear as ever late in the first half as Green Canyon’s Bryson Pabst intercepted the Logan QB and took it 57 yards to the house. Logan’s Easton Favero and Reed Olsen connected for two touchdowns.

Non-Region

Payson Lions 13 @ Murray Spartans 32

The Murray Spartans shut out the Payson Lions in the first half and held on for their third win of the season. The first three scores of the game were all Murray field goals. After the Spartans scored the first TD of the game late in the first half, Payson responded with a 90-yard TD to start the third quarter. Spartans kicker Dillon Curtis was responsible for 20 of Murray’s 32 points on the night.

RELATED STORIES

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Week 6: 6A Utah High School Football Recap

All of the results in the 6A classification from the sixth week of the 2024 high school football season from KSL Sports.

12 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Week 6: 5A Utah High School Football Recap

All of the results in the 5A classification from the sixth week of the 2024 high school football season from KSL Sports.

25 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Cheerleaders Will Join Football Team With Throwback Uniforms For K-State Game

It's a throwback night to the 1990s at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

39 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Davis Darts Best Weber Warriors In Region 1 Opener

Davis and Weber's Region 1 opener lived up to the hype. A scoring-charged first half gave way to a defensive struggle in the final two quarters. Despite their best efforts, the Warriors saw a two-point conversion come up short in the final seconds, giving Davis a 39-37 win.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club Knows It Finally Has A Home In Salt Lake City

Delta Center now is the home to the Utah Hockey Club. The team opens its first training camp Thursday after 28 seasons in the Phoenix area as the Coyotes. The club had its first media day Wednesday.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Look To Clich Playoff Spot Versus Portland Timbers

Real Salt Lake seeks to secure their position in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs on Saturday as they take on the Portland Timbers at America First Field on Saturday night.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

How lighting impacts your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Week 6: 4A Utah High School Football Recap