Week 6: 5A Utah High School Football Recap

SALT LAKE CITY – The Box Elder Bees swarmed the Clearfield Falcons, dominating Clearfield both defensively and offensively, securing a 49-7 victory.

Scoring two touchdowns in each quarter but the second, Box Elder maintained a consistent attack. Tyeson Hansen finished the night with two rushing touchdowns, both coming in the red zone.

The Bees’ defense put the cherry on top of their stellar defensive showing with a 53-yard interception return to the house from Carter Buchanan.

Box Elder will continue their campaign against Viewmont next week.

Week 6 Recap For 5A Utah High School Football

Region 4

West Jordan Jaguars 24 @ Granger Lancers 19 (Thurs.)

West Jordan survives a close battle with Granger, scoring 15 points in the third quarter to put them over the top. The game-winning score came in the third quarter on a Nia Ioapo kick return for a touchdown. Neither team scored in the fourth quarter. The Jaguars will take on the Hunter Wolverines next Thursday night.

Hunter Wolverines 28 @ Cyprus Pirates 14 (Thurs.)

Hunter’s defense shutting out Cyprus in the final three quarters gave the Wolverines the edge in a 28-14 victory. Hunter did their scoring in the second and fourth quarters, with 14 points in each. Sione “Isi” Moungaafi led the attack with two passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns. The Hunter Wolverines will travel to West Jordan next Thursday.

Kearns Cougars 7 @ Taylorsville Warriors 40

Taylorsville opened strong, scoring 27 points in the first two quarters, bulldozing Kearns 40-7. The Cougars’ only score came early in the second quarter on a 10-yard touchdown pass from Manuel Deegan to Austin Bell. The rest was all Warriors, with Cole Kramer scoring four touchdowns, two on the ground and two through the air, both 50+ yard passes. Next up for Taylorville is Cyprus, welcoming the Pirates next Friday night.

Region 5

No. 6 Roy Royals 55 @ Bonneville Lakers 35

The Royals and the Lakers combined for 90 total points on Friday night in a high-flying offensive shootout. The difference in the game ended up being Bonneville’s inability to score in the first quarter, with Roy coming out on top 55-35. Dru Gardner threw three touchdowns, getting some help from his backs as the Royals also punched in four rushing TDs. Cole Lueders’ spectacular five-touchdown night for Bonneville just wasn’t enough. Roy will defend their impressive 6-0 record against Woods Cross next week.

No. 21 Viewmont Vikings 34 @ Woods Cross Wildcats 50

The Woods Cross Wildcats finished off the Viewmont Vikings with 13 unanswered points in the fourth quarter, completing the upset win. Viliami Tapa’atoutai put his team on his back, scoring six rushing touchdowns. His long came with 42 seconds left in the game on a 19-yard TD. The Wildcats will seek their third consecutive win, traveling to Roy next Friday.

No. 15 Northridge Knights 14 @ No. 18 Bountiful Redhawks 42

It was a 28-point second quarter that boosted the Bountiful Redhawks on their way to a blowout victory over Northridge. Bountiful opened the contest with five unanswered touchdowns. On the night, four different Redhawk rushers carried the ball into the endzone. In the air, Connor Clark pulled down two touchdown catches. The Bountiful defense showed strong, not allowing points until the third quarter. Bountiful will travel to Clearfield next week.

Region 6

No. 13 Brighton Bengals 42 @ Skyline Eagles 0

The Bengals shut out the Eagles, scoring touchdowns in each quarter, leaving Skyline with a huge road victory. The bulk of the points for Brighton came in the second quarter where they scored 21, taking a 28-0 lead into the halftime break. Ryce Palepoi threw four touchdown passes, all four to different receivers. Mason Haertel also carried two scores in on the ground. Brighton will travel to East High next week to take on the Leopards.

No. 19 East Leopards 10 @ No. 25 Olympus Titans 33

Olympus came out of the locker room at half-time with energy, scoring 19 points in the third quarter, propelling the Titans to a 33-10 win over the East Leopards. Isaac Green had a big night on special teams with two field goals, coming from 24 yards and 50 yards out. Max Rice was slinging the pig skin, tossing four touchdown passes, connecting with Adam Bywater twice. Olympus will take on the Alta Hawks next week.

Alta Hawks 31 @ Highland Rams 10

After being tied at 10 late in the third quarter, the Alta Hawks closed out the game with 21 unanswered points to run away with a win against the Highland Rams. Nolan Lohness stepped foot in the end zone twice in the fourth quarter for the Hawks. Jack McAllister also booted one from deep with a 51-yard field goal. Alta will take on Olympus next week.

Region 7

Cedar Valley Aviators 13 @ Springville Red Devils 55

The Springville Red Devils trounce the Cedar Valley Aviators, scoring 48 unanswered points on their way to a 55-13 victory. After trailing 14-7 early, Springville turned on the burners. Lisiate Valeti punched in two touchdowns on the ground, supplemented by a pick-six from Jack Pickering and a punt return for a touchdown from Drake Peterson. The Red Devils will welcome Wasatch next Friday night.

Wasatch Wasps 6 @ No. 17 Maple Mountain Golden Eagles 28

A suffocating defensive showing from Maple Mountain gave the Golden Eagles breathing room throughout the contest. Wasatch’s only points came in the third quarter on a 1-yard touchdown run. Mason Jensen tossed two touchdowns, and Jaxon Robinson and Brooks Ross each carried one in on the ground. The undefeated Golden Eagles travel to Orem to take on a tough Tigers team next Friday night.

Non-Region

Rigby Trojans (ID) 35 @ West Panthers 33

A neck-and-neck battle between the Trojans and Panthers ends in heartbreak for West, coming up only two points short, losing 35-33. Even with the two teams finishing the night with the same amount of touchdowns, two failed 2-point conversions from the West Panthers ended up being the difference in the game. West will welcome Skyline next week.

