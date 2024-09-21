Week 6: 6A Utah High School Football Recap

SALT LAKE CITY – The Syracuse Titans pull out a 38-37 overtime nail-biter against the Farmington Phoenix, winning by a single point. The two teams went blow for blow throughout regulation.

Both Syracuse and Farming relied on the ground game for four touchdowns each. In overtime, Syracuse struck first on a 2-yard run from AJ DeHorney.

Farmington immediately answered with a rushing touchdown of their own from Travis Hoopes. However, the Phoenix went for the win, but came up short, failing on the 2-point conversion to lose the game.

Syracuse will travel North to Weber next Friday night.

Week 6 Recap For 6A Utah High School Football

Region 1

Fremont Silverwolves 15 @ No. 23 Layton Lancers 7

Fremont clawed their way to an ugly victory in a defensive battle with the Layton Lancers. The Silverwolves trailed by a touchdown for the majority of the game, before exploding for 15 points in the third quarter. Both touchdowns came on Manase Tuatagaloa passes to Salesi Moa. The Fremont defense did not allow any points after the first quarter. The Fremont Silverwolves will take on juggernaut Davis next week.

Region 2

Herriman Mustangs 26 @ Riverton Silverwolves 17

Tied at 17 entering the fourth quarter, the Harriman Mustangs finished strong with nine unanswered fourth-quarter points to close out the Riverton Silverwolves. It was the Mustang defense that took over with two interception returns for touchdowns, including one from Jax Edwards with 7:21 remaining in the fourth quarter to put the Silverwolves to bed. Herriman will be at Bingham next week.

No. 3 Corner Canyon Chargers 21 @ Mountain Ridge Sentinels 14

The Corner Canyon Chargers scored all of their points in the second quarter, but it was still enough to take down the Mountain Ridge Sentinels 21-14. Bronson Evans came in to replace Helaman Casuga, throwing two touchdown passes to Diesel Dart and Preston Whatcott. Mountain Ridge tried to make things interesting, scoring late in the fourth, but the Chargers first half burst held strong. Corner Canyon will take on Riverton at home next week.

Copper Hills Grizzlies 14 @ Bingham Miners 35

The Bingham defense was able to hold Copper Hills scoreless for three quarters, during which, the Miners were able to build a 28-point lead, a cushion more than big enough to secure the win. Lincoln Tahi carried the rock for two TDs. The defense helped out with a safety in the first quarter. The Grizzlies scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, but could never get within striking distance. Bingham will welcome in Herriman next Friday.

Region 3

No. 12 American Fork Cavemen 10 @ No. 2 Lehi Pioneers 34

American Fork sputtered out in the second half, scoring no points, and allowing the Lehi Pioneers to pull away with the 34-10 victory. The Pioneers’ defense and special teams lifted the team to victory. Abe Jager started the game with a 40-yard pick-six, and Penisimani Takitaki tacked on a fumble recovery for a touchdown. Gavin Fenn added six points to the scoreboard with two long field goals from 40 yards and 42 yards out. Lehi will take their undefeated record to Skyridge next week.

Pleasant Grove Vikings 0 @ No. 1 Lone Peak Knights 37

Lone Peak slammed another competitor in the Pleasant Grove Vikings as they continue their quest for a championship. The Vikings couldn’t get anything going, being shut out for the first time this year. Lone Peak struck early, scoring 10 points in the first quarter and 20 points in the second quarter to take a 30-0 lead into halftime. Samuel Wright rushed for three touchdowns, including a 37-yard run. Lone Peak will look to keep rolling, traveling to American Fork next week.

Westlake Thunder 0 @ No. 7 Skyridge Falcons 40

Skyride leaves Westlake in the dust, shutting out the Thunder and scoring 40 points of their own. A monstrous 33-point second quarter that put this game out of reach early. Each Falcon touchdown was to a different receiver. Kaneal Sweetwyne and Zaeden Selu each had touchdown runs. Skyridge takes on undefeated Lehi next week.

