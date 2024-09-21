Report: Utah Football QB Cam Rising Will Be Game Time Decision At OSU

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Football star quarterback Cam Rising has officially been deemed a game-time decision ahead of a top 15 showdown with Oklahoma State.

According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Rising’s status won’t be official until kickoff.

“He’s going to be a game-time decision at Oklahoma State on Saturday,” Thamel said of Cam Rising during ESPN’s College Gameday Live broadcast on Friday. “He injured his throwing hand, had some stitches, they’ve been removed. He’s been practicing with a glove on his throwing hand this week.”

Sources: Utah QB Cam Rising is a game-time call vs. Oklahoma State. There’s an expectation he’ll attempt to play, but he’s not expected to be 100-percent with an injury on his throwing hand. https://t.co/gpTL7IDh1u — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 21, 2024

Cam Rising injury will still be a situation to monitor for Utah Football on Saturday

Rising suffered an injury to his finger and throwing hand in week two against Baylor. He did not practice last week ahead of their rivalry game with Utah State and did not play in the game.

He did practice in full early in the week, however, the rep distribution started to shift on Wednesday. True freshman Isaac Wilson assumed a bigger portion of reps from the midway point on.

Given the injury to Rising’s throwing hand, it’s not only a matter of managing pain but also effectiveness.

If Rising is sidelined for the second straight week, Wilson’s number will be called again. He played great against Utah State but the Utes will be facing a whole new beast in Boone Pickens Stadium.

