On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Report: Utah Football QB Cam Rising Will Be Game Time Decision At OSU

Sep 21, 2024, 7:34 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Football star quarterback Cam Rising has officially been deemed a game-time decision ahead of a top 15 showdown with Oklahoma State.

According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Rising’s status won’t be official until kickoff.

“He’s going to be a game-time decision at Oklahoma State on Saturday,” Thamel said of Cam Rising during ESPN’s College Gameday Live broadcast on Friday. “He injured his throwing hand, had some stitches, they’ve been removed. He’s been practicing with a glove on his throwing hand this week.”

Cam Rising injury will still be a situation to monitor for Utah Football on Saturday

Rising suffered an injury to his finger and throwing hand in week two against Baylor. He did not practice last week ahead of their rivalry game with Utah State and did not play in the game.

He did practice in full early in the week, however, the rep distribution started to shift on Wednesday. True freshman Isaac Wilson assumed a bigger portion of reps from the midway point on.

Given the injury to Rising’s throwing hand, it’s not only a matter of managing pain but also effectiveness.

If Rising is sidelined for the second straight week, Wilson’s number will be called again. He played great against Utah State but the Utes will be facing a whole new beast in Boone Pickens Stadium.

Utah Football’s Remaining 2024 Schedule

  • Utah Football vs. Arizona Wildcats on Saturday, September 28
  • Utah Football @ Arizona State Sun Devils on Friday, October 11
  • Utah Football vs. TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday, October 19
  • Utah Football @ Houston Cougars on Saturday, October 26
  • Utah Football vs. BYU Cougars on Saturday, November, 9
  • Utah Football @ Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday, November 16
  • Utah Football vs. Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday, November 23
  • Utah Football @ UCF Knights on Friday, November 29

RELATED STORIES

Steve Bartle is the Utah insider for KSL Sports. He hosts The Utah Blockcast (SUBSCRIBE) and appears on KSL Sports Zone to break down the Utes. You can follow him on X for the latest Utah updates and game analysis.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU vs. Kansas State: Game Day Preview Plus Score Prediction

BYU football hosts the No. 13 Kansas State Wildcats tonight.

7 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Week 6: 6A Utah High School Football Recap

All of the results in the 6A classification from the sixth week of the 2024 high school football season from KSL Sports.

8 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Week 6: 5A Utah High School Football Recap

All of the results in the 5A classification from the sixth week of the 2024 high school football season from KSL Sports.

8 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Week 6: 4A Utah High School Football Recap

All of the results in the 4A classification from the sixth week of the 2024 high school football season from KSL Sports.

9 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Cheerleaders Will Join Football Team With Throwback Uniforms For K-State Game

It's a throwback night to the 1990s at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

9 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Davis Darts Best Weber Warriors In Region 1 Opener

Davis and Weber's Region 1 opener lived up to the hype. A scoring-charged first half gave way to a defensive struggle in the final two quarters. Despite their best efforts, the Warriors saw a two-point conversion come up short in the final seconds, giving Davis a 39-37 win.

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

How lighting impacts your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Report: Utah Football QB Cam Rising Will Be Game Time Decision At OSU