On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

California firefighter arrested for allegedly starting 5 wildfires

Sep 21, 2024, 8:36 AM

FILE - The Line Fire jumps Highway 330 as an emergency vehicle is driven past Saturday, Sept. 7, 20...

FILE - The Line Fire jumps Highway 330 as an emergency vehicle is driven past Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, near Running Springs, Calif. (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

(ASSOCIATED PRESS)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY REBEKAH RIESS, CNN


KSLTV.com

(CNN)A Cal Fire firefighter was arrested Friday morning on suspicion of starting five separate wildfires in the state within the last six weeks.

The fire apparatus engineer, Robert Hernandez, 38, was arrested by Cal Fire Law Enforcement officers at a fire station in Mendocino County, California, on suspicion of “arson to forest land,” according to a news release from the agency.

“I am appalled to learn one of our employees would violate the public’s trust and attempt to tarnish the tireless work of the 12,000 women and men of CAL FIRE,” Director and Fire Chief Joe Tyler said in the release, noting residents’ “vigilance” had helped the agency catch Hernandez.

Hernandez is suspected of starting five separate fires on purpose, while off duty, between August 15 and September 14, the release said. All the fires were in Sonoma County.

Quick actions by residents and fire suppression teams kept the damages from those fires minimal, Cal Fire said, as the combined fires only burned one acre of land.

Hernandez is facing five counts of arson to forest land and is being held on a $2 million bail, Sonoma County Jail records show. It is unclear if Hernandez has obtained an attorney.

The National Volunteer Fire Council noted there is no national data collection system for firefighter arson cases, according to a 2016 report.

“Without an official source for data on firefighter arsonists, researchers, fire service leaders, and investigators are forced to extrapolate based upon samples of known cases,” the report said. “A survey of news articles suggest that over 100 firefighters a year are arrested for arson.”

Earlier this month, a 34-year-old man was arrested in connection to the ongoing Line Fire in San Bernardino County. He faces nine charges, including counts related to arson causing more than $7 million in damages, causing great bodily injury to a firefighter who suffered a broken ankle and the destruction of a home in the Running Springs community, San Bernardino County District Attorney Jason Anderson said.

As of September 1, Cal Fire law enforcement officers have arrested 91 suspected arsonists this year, the agency said. Since 2016, Cal Fire has arrested 923 suspected arsonists.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

Simone Biles, of the United States, celebrates after winning the gold medal during the women's arti...

Coy Wire and Sam Joseph, CNN

Simone Biles leads US gymnasts headlining ‘victory lap’ Gold Over America Tour

A team featuring some of the biggest names in American gymnastics have embarked on a tour around the United States for a “high-energy and high-flying, gymnastics-meets-pop-concert spectacle.”

11 minutes ago

The remains of Chad Daybell's Idaho home after new owners demolished it on Sept. 20, 2024....

Garna Mejia

Volunteers talk about demolishing Chad Daybell home, make way for memorial space

The former home of Chad Daybell, the man sentenced to death in the murders of his wife and two step-children, was demolished Friday.

10 hours ago

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden and Democratic vice presidential ...

Nadia Lathan, Associated Press/Report for America

Jury deliberations begin in civil trial over ‘Trump Train’ encounter with Biden-Harris bus in Texas

Jury deliberations have begun in Texas in a civil trial over a so-called “Trump Train” that surrounded a Biden-Harris campaign bus days before the 2020 election.

14 hours ago

Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson speaks at the Ken Garff Esports Spring Celebration 2023 at the Jon M. Hun...

Michael Houck and Andrew Adams, KSL TV

Utah lieutenant governor’s office is latest target of threats against election workers

Election workers in Utah are the latest target in a string of threats against election officials across the country. 

18 hours ago

The buildings on Chad Daybell's Fremont County, Idaho property — including his former home — ar...

Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews via CNN

Chad Daybell’s home near Rexburg has been demolished

The buildings on Chad Daybell’s Fremont County property — including his former home — are being demolished Friday morning.

18 hours ago

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's cereal is starting to hit the shelves in the metro area...

Nick Sloan, KMBC via CNN

Kelce Cereal: Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce’s cereal hits the shelves in Kansas City

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's cereal is starting to hit the shelves in the metro area.

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

How lighting impacts your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

California firefighter arrested for allegedly starting 5 wildfires