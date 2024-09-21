Mother and child OK after being hit in crosswalk

SOUTH JORDAN — A mother and her 4-year-old son were hit by a car in a crosswalk on Daybreak Parkway around 10 a.m. Friday.

The accident occurred when the driver failed to stop at a red light when making a right turn, according to Shaun Becker with the South Jordan Police Department.

Both victims were in good condition after the accident. The 4-year-old was taken to Primary Children’s Hospital as a precaution at the request of the mother, police said. The mother did not need medical attention.

The driver stopped at the scene and cooperated with police. Becker said the driver was issued a citation.