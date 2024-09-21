On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CNN

Trips for tourists rushing to see glaciers turn deadly.

Sep 21, 2024, 9:31 AM

A tourist at a natural ice cave in the Breiðamerkurjökull Glacier in Vatnajökull National Park, ...

A tourist at a natural ice cave in the Breiðamerkurjökull Glacier in Vatnajökull National Park, Iceland. An American tourist lost his life in an ice cave in August. (Sven-Erik Arndt /Arterra/Universal Images Group/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

(Sven-Erik Arndt /Arterra/Universal Images Group/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY LAURA PADDISON, CNN


KSLTV.com

(CNN)On a summer’s evening in 2019, Zach Sheldon watched huge chunks of ice break off Valdez Glacier in Alaska as it calved into the lake below. The following morning, the experienced tour guide led his group to the crest of the glacier to see the aftermath. But as he looked down at the ice-strewn water, he spotted something. He told the tourists to stay back.

The first two bodies were clinging to a canoe, a third was around 150 feet away. They were agonizingly close to the glacier’s edge, and safety, but had been trapped by ice, slush, and debris, said Sheldon, the owner of Alaska Guide Company.

The victims, eventually identified as two Germans and an Austrian, had been boating on Valdez Lake. Sheldon believes they were drawn closer to the glacier by the unusual blue color of the ice, not realizing the striking hue was a warning sign the glacier was about to calve.

The three people who lost their lives in Alaska are just a few of those who have died on trips to see the world’s fast-disappearing glaciers. The number of fatalities may be relatively small, but each tragedy tells a story about a shifting and more dangerous landscape.

A view of the Marmolada Glacier from the Passo Sella on October 29, 2022 in Val Gardena, Italy. (Emmanuele Ciancaglini/Ciancaphoto Studio/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

Glacier tourism has boomed in recent years. The ice attracts people for many reasons: to fulfill a bucket list dream, get up close to a natural phenomenon, or simply for adventure. But there’s also another motivation increasingly present — the desire to see the glaciers before they disappear.

It’s called “last-chance tourism” and it’s a growing market, said Jackie Dawson, an associate professor at the University of Ottawa who has researched the phenomenon. While tourism has so often been about firsts — the first to climb a mountain or sail a stretch of water — now it’s also about lasts, she told CNN.

Glaciers are becoming the poster child for last-chance destinations. These rivers of ice have molded the world’s landscapes but many are now shrinking, trapped in a death spiral as humans continue to burn fossil fuels and heat the planet. Even under best-case scenarios for climate action, up to half the world’s glaciers may be gone by 2100.

As they melt, they become more accessible. The problem is, they are also more dangerous.

Melting ice is more mobile. Glaciers are becoming increasingly unstable, more rock and sediment tumbles from them and crevasses grow faster.

“They are a complex place to visit,” said Garðar Hrafn Sigurjonsson, a mountain guide speaking on behalf of the Association of Iceland Mountain Guides. “The landscape changes so fast that you can see it from year to year.”

The vast majority of tour guides prioritize safety, he told CNN, “but you’re still dealing with a very unstable element.”

Last month, an American tourist died when an ice cave collapsed at the Breiðamerkurjökull glacier in Iceland. It shook the country, which relies heavily on tourism. Companies halted summer ice cave tours and authorities are considering new safety regulations.

But even with the best intentions, there are likely to be more accidents and fatalities, Dawson said, “because everything is less predictable.”

On a single summer’s day in 2018, two people were killed hiking on Alaska glaciers. A 32-year-old woman died after being hit by chunks of ice falling from Byron Glacier. To the east, near the city of Valdez, a 5-year-old boy hiking with his family on Worthington Glacier lost his life after being struck by a loose rock.

In July 2022, about 64,000 metric tons of water, rock, and ice broke off from the Marmolada Glacier in northern Italy. The subsequent ice avalanche killed 11 people hiking a popular trail.

An unusually hot spring and summer had led to massive melting high up on the glacier. That caused a large, hidden crevasse to fill with water, increasing pressure on the ice until it collapsed, said Matthias Huss, a glaciologist at ETH Zürich, a Swiss university.

An event like this had never happened on the glacier before, Huss told CNN. the situation is changing rapidly in the mountains, he said. “Glaciers that were always considered stable suddenly become dangerous.”

He added that the technology to understand glacial hazards and implement early warning systems is improving, but it’s a challenge to recognize which sites might become dangerous.

For glacier guides, adapting to a landscape changing at lightning speed is a constant battle.

A few decades ago, summer skiing on glaciers was widespread, said Huss. Nowadays, almost all glacier ski destinations close in summer.

In Alaska, Sheldon used to be able to find a good area for ice climbing for the whole summer. Now, as the glacier melts, a wall might last maybe two or three weeks before climbers need to move to a different section.

“I can’t get over how fast it’s disappearing,” he said. Yet while the landscape shrinks, the number of tourists increases. Demand for his tours grows around 20% to 30% every year, he said.

The potential dangers are not yet pushing people to seek out different destinations, said Stefan Gössling, professor of tourism research at Linnaeus University in Sweden.

“The risks have increased. But do people heed the call? I’m not sure,” Gössling said. Many are convinced danger is manageable, he told CNN, but “if you’re honest about it, that might often be a rather naive understanding.”

As well as the safety issues glaciers pose to tourists, tourists are also a huge risk to the glaciers themselves.

The airplanes used by many to reach these icy destinations are an enormous source of planet-heating pollution. Each metric ton of carbon pollution melts around 30 square feet of Arctic ice, according to one study, meaning a round trip flight between New York and Anchorage in Alaska, for example, results in a loss of about 70 square feet of Arctic ice.

“People usually don’t make that connection, that they are the reason why we have these disappearing attractions,” Gössling said.

For others, however, there’s a real value in showing people what’s being lost.

One of the most common questions Sheldon gets asked as a glacier guide is, “Do you really believe in climate change?”

When he can show them a glacier that has retreated a mile in a year, as happened to the Valdez Glacier in 2020, “it’s just kind of an awakening of, wow, things really are changing,” he said.

As the glaciers shift, so too will glacier tourism, something that’s starkly clear to Sheldon. “I figure we only have six to 10 years left with iceberg tours,” he said. “The glacier calves differently now.”

KSL 5 TV Live

CNN

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, top row, second from right, is seen during a joint meeting of Congress at the ...

David Wright and Fredreka Schouten, CNN

Harris funds advertising as Elon Musk cuts check to Republicans

The House GOP campaign arm reported a six-figure donation from billionaire Elon Musk last month as the party seeks to defend its razor-thin majority in the chamber.

1 hour ago

FILE - The Line Fire jumps Highway 330 as an emergency vehicle is driven past Saturday, Sept. 7, 20...

Rebekah Riess, CNN

California firefighter arrested for allegedly starting 5 wildfires

A Cal Fire firefighter was arrested Friday morning on suspicion of starting five separate wildfires in the state within the last six weeks.

3 hours ago

Simone Biles, of the United States, celebrates after winning the gold medal during the women's arti...

Coy Wire and Sam Joseph, CNN

Simone Biles leads US gymnasts headlining ‘victory lap’ Gold Over America Tour

A team featuring some of the biggest names in American gymnastics have embarked on a tour around the United States for a “high-energy and high-flying, gymnastics-meets-pop-concert spectacle.”

3 hours ago

map of Lebanon with its capital, Beirut, highlighted...

Tamara Qiblawi, Charbel Mallo, Christian Edwards, Jeremy Diamond and Tim Lister, CNN

Israeli airstrike in southern Beirut killed senior Hezbollah commander, says IDF

Israel’s military claimed it killed a senior Hezbollah commander in an airstrike on the group’s stronghold in southern Beirut on Friday.

21 hours ago

Fewer than two in five people in the US have gotten the flu vaccine this season, according to CDC e...

Deidre McPhillips, CNN

FDA approves first flu vaccine that can be self-administered at home

The US Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved the first flu vaccine that does not have to be administered by a health care provider.

21 hours ago

Olivia Nuzzi and Robert F Kennedy, Jr are pictured in a split image. One of America’s most acclai...

Brian Stelter, CNN

New York magazine writer Olivia Nuzzi placed on leave after disclosing RFK relationship

One of America’s most acclaimed magazine writers, Olivia Nuzzi of New York magazine, has been placed on leave while a “third-party review” is conducted after Nuzzi disclosed that she “had engaged in a personal relationship with a former subject relevant to the 2024 campaign while she was reporting on the campaign.”

24 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

How lighting impacts your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Trips for tourists rushing to see glaciers turn deadly.