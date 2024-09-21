Tips: how to spot AI-generated content

SALT LAKE CITY — The Better Business Bureau offered some tips on how to spot AI-generated text and photos.

In the modern age, it’s relatively easy to use AI to fake pictures or generate written text, so it’s important to be able to notice when social media posts, emails or websites just don’t look quite right.

While AI content is getting increasingly sophisticated, the Better Business Bureau says there are some giveaways you can spot:

Outdated information — Bots are often trained using a limited amount of information, meaning AI-generated content is often incorrect or outdated.

— Bots are often trained using a limited amount of information, meaning AI-generated content is often incorrect or outdated. Repetitive words or phrases — AI usually repeats itself, so look for writing that sounds unnatural.

— AI usually repeats itself, so look for writing that sounds unnatural. Tone of voice — Bots will have a hard time mimicking human tone, instead coming across as “robotic and emotionless.”

If you’re ever unsure if what you’re reading is credible, the Better Business Bureau said to seek out the same information from another credible source.

But what about recognizing AI-generated photos? Here’s some tips for that, too:

Look for asymmetry, especially in human features — Better Business Bureau said, “Asymmetry in human faces, teeth, and hands are common issues with poor quality AI images.”

— Better Business Bureau said, “Asymmetry in human faces, teeth, and hands are common issues with poor quality AI images.” Watch for a “glossy effect” — AI images often have strange-looking textures or effects. Keep an eye out for random blurry spots, weird backgrounds or an “airbrushed look.”

— AI images often have strange-looking textures or effects. Keep an eye out for random blurry spots, weird backgrounds or an “airbrushed look.” When in doubt, zoom in — If you see a sensational picture of a celebrity or politician, always look closely before you believe it’s a real photograph. Better Business Bureau says if you take time to look, especially zooming in, you will likely find a few issues like the ones mentioned here.