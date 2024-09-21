Blake Shelton, College Gameday Crew Make BYU/Kansas State Predictions

PROVO, Utah – Country music superstar Blake Shelton was the celebrity guest picker during ESPN’s College Gameday.

Shelton, a native of Ada, Oklahoma, was the celebrity for ESPN’s Oklahoma vs. Tennessee showcase game.

College Gameday Picks: BYU vs. Kansas State Des: K-State

Saban: K-State

McAfee: K-State

Blake Shelton: K-State

Corso: K-State

Herbie: BYU#BYUFootball pic.twitter.com/3pIp7VFkbn — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 21, 2024

During the “Saturday Selections” portion of College Gameday, Shelton and the Gameday crew made their predictions for BYU against No. 13 Kansas State.

Shelton noted that he spent a week in Utah recently elk hunting.

BYU enters the game as a touchdown underdog. It’s only the 20th time in the last 40 years that BYU is a touchdown underdog or more at home.

BYU is 7-12 in those previous 19 games.

The College Gameday panel included former Heisman Trophy winner Desmond Howard, legendary 7-time National Champion head coach Nick Saban, former NFL punter Pat McAfee, coach Lee Corso, and star analyst Kirk Herbstreit.

Only one person picked BYU among the panelists, including Blake Shelton. That was Kirk Herbstreit.

Kirk Herbstreit picks BYU

“A lot of Kansas State there,” Herbstreit said. “I mean this because I’m picking BYU at home, at night. Kalani Sitake, as a team, I think they’re going to make Avery Johnson go in obvious passing situations. And their own quarterback, he’s throwing it around. I’ve got BYU.”

Pat McAfee calls Jake Retzlaff “a dawg.”

“BYU quarterback Retzlaff is a dawg,” McAfee said. “Avery Johnson for Kansas State is as well. But Avery Johnson has better hair than Retzlaff.”

Blake Shelton picks Kansas State

Shelton followed McAfee and replied to the hair comment, “That’s a matter of opinion,” Shelton said. “But I agree with you. I’m going with Kansas State.”

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

