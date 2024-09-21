Heavy rain in Japan leaves 1 person dead and several missing
Sep 21, 2024, 10:42 AM
(Kyodo News via AP)
The mother of a Georgia teenager charged with fatally shooting four people at his high school has been indicted in connection with an alleged domestic incident last year.
44 minutes ago
Just two years ago, leading anti-abortion activists were euphoric as the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, thus ending the nationwide right to abortion.
1 hour ago
Jury deliberations have begun in Texas in a civil trial over a so-called “Trump Train” that surrounded a Biden-Harris campaign bus days before the 2020 election.
17 hours ago
General Motors is recalling more than 449,000 of its SUVs and pickup trucks because the electronic brake control module software may fail to display a warning light when a loss of brake fluid takes place.
1 day ago
Hours before a gunman opened fire at an entrance to a Yellowstone National Park employee dining hall, authorities had been warned he planned to carry out a mass shooting at the facility.
2 days ago
Nearly 138,000 platform beds sold at major retailers including Amazon and Walmart are being recalled across the U.S. and Canada.
2 days ago
