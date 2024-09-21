On the Site:
Utah Hockey Club Hopes To Have Jerseys For Sale In November

Sep 21, 2024, 10:41 AM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Hockey Club is pushing to have its inaugural jerseys available for public purchase as early as November.

The jerseys were originally expected to be available in early 2025, but the club moved the timeline closer to the beginning of the regular season.

“We want to make it our No. 1 priority to get our jersey in the hands of fans as quickly as possible so that they can wear it proudly and enjoy it for as much of our inaugural season as possible,” President of Utah Hockey Club Operations Chris Armstrong told NHL.com. 

Related: Utah Hockey Club Players Unveil Innagural Uniforms

When Can Fans Buy Utah Hockey Club Jerseys?

The Utah Hockey Club will initially offer jerseys without player nameplates when the uniforms become available.

Fans will be able to customize the uniforms at the Delta Center within a few weeks of their availability.

The team, the NHL, and Fanatics, the league’s jersey provider, have been on an abbreviated timeline to design, approve, trademark, and produce the jerseys after the club’s relocation from Arizona became official in April.

The process that usually takes 18 months had to be completed in one offseason, and high demand from fans to buy the jerseys pushed the timeline forward.

“This is truly a moment in time, and in many respects, [the jersey will be] a collector’s item,” Armstrong said.

Per KSL Sports NHL Insider Cole Bagley, the club will carry Lawson Crouse, Mikhail Sergachev, Clayton Keller, Liam O’Brien, Logan Cooley, and Barrett Hayton player jerseys in the first season.

Inaugural patches will be available, but optional for fans to add to the jerseys.

How Much Will Utah Hockey Club Jerseys Cost?

According to a release from Fanatics ahead of the NHL preseason, league jerseys for the 2024-25 season will be available at four different price points.

Practice Jerseys – A redesigned retail version of the practice jersey worn by all 32 NHL teams will start at $120.

Breakaway Jerseys – The breakaway features a more tailored appearance compared to other replica jerseys and will start at $135.

Premium Jerseys – The premium features a lighter, more comfortable fit starting at $180.

Authentic Pro Jerseys – The authentic pro features the exact specifications that the players wear, including elevated fabrics and sewn-down multi-layered tackle twill with 3D embroidered crest and shoulder patches, and starts at $425.

The Utah Hockey Club has not announced which of the four options will be available on the abbreviated November timeline.

Fans will be able to purchase uniforms when they become available in the Utah Hockey Club team store and uhcteamstore.com.

