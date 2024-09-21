BYU RBs LJ Martin, Hinckley Ropati Are Reportedly ‘Doubtful’ Against K-State

PROVO, Utah – The top two running backs for BYU football are reportedly doubtful against No. 13 Kansas State.

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that LJ Martin and Hinckley Ropati are “doubtful” to play against the 3-0 Wildcats.

The kickoff for BYU vs. Kansas State is at 8:30 p.m. (MDT) on ESPN and KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM).

Sources: BYU tailbacks LJ Martin and Hinckley Ropati are doubtful tonight against Kansas State. They are BYU’s two most productive tailbacks. pic.twitter.com/GzPSTbQIW8 — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 21, 2024

BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick didn’t give an optimistic outlook on his top running backs earlier in the week on Wednesday, saying, “LJ and Folau are getting better every day. We feel both of them could play without a lot of practice reps because they are veteran players we trust. I’m not sure if they will be ready, though.”

Martin suffered an ankle injury in the win at SMU two weeks ago. Meanwhile, Ropati suffered a knee injury in the same game.

BYU was without both running backs last week in the 34-14 win at Wyoming. However, going up against Kansas State’s 3-3-5 stack defense poses a greater challenge.

Where BYU football goes if LJ Martin and Hinckley Ropati can’t play

If Martin and Ropati don’t play, BYU will turn its attention to Utah State transfer Enoch Nawahine, who had a touchdown run two weeks ago at SMU. Nawahine missed last week’s game due to lingering pain from a shoulder injury that kept him out in the early weeks of fall camp practices.

Miles Davis and a pair of freshmen in Pokaiaua Haunga and Sione I. Moa will also factor into the top four ball carriers against Kansas State.

Last week, BYU’s running backs only rushed for 67 yards at Wyoming.

Starting quarterback Jake Retzlaff will likely be a factor in the run game for BYU. The redshirt junior signal-caller had six carries for 62 yards last week. He would have eclipsed the 100-yard mark if not for some holding penalties negating big runs.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. It allows you to stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @Mitch_Harper