Early morning Ogden commercial fire causes millions of dollars of damage

OGDEN — The Ogden City Fire Department responded to a commercial fire early Friday morning that started with industrial equipment at the Business Depot Ogden.

A statement from the department said crews worked quickly to extinguish the fire at the large commercial building after being dispatched shortly after 1 a.m.

Damage to the building, located near 700 West and 1050 South, is estimated to be millions of dollars, the statement said.

One person who attempted to extinguish the fire before firefighters arrived received minor injuries.

Staff members continued to secure the building Friday morning, and the fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire.

Firefighters from the Weber Fire District also responded to the fire, along with three fire engines, one ladder truck, two ambulances and one paramedic truck.