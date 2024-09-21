On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Early morning Ogden commercial fire causes millions of dollars of damage

Sep 21, 2024, 12:10 PM

(KSL TV)...

(KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY EMILY ASHCRAFT, KSL.COM


KSLTV.com

OGDEN — The Ogden City Fire Department responded to a commercial fire early Friday morning that started with industrial equipment at the Business Depot Ogden.

A statement from the department said crews worked quickly to extinguish the fire at the large commercial building after being dispatched shortly after 1 a.m.

Damage to the building, located near 700 West and 1050 South, is estimated to be millions of dollars, the statement said.

One person who attempted to extinguish the fire before firefighters arrived received minor injuries.

Staff members continued to secure the building Friday morning, and the fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire.

Firefighters from the Weber Fire District also responded to the fire, along with three fire engines, one ladder truck, two ambulances and one paramedic truck.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Blayne Parkin, who hadn't been seen since Wednesday, Sept. 11, was found dead Saturday morning, acc...

Mark Jones

Man missing for nearly 10 days found dead Saturday morning, police say

The Utah County Sheriff's Office says a 44-year-old man who has been missing for nearly 10 days  was found dead Saturday morning.

39 minutes ago

emergency lights...

Mark Jones

Early morning shooting in Ogden leaves one person dead

A 45-year-old man died following a shooting early Saturday morning, according to the Ogden Police Department.

1 hour ago

Tents and booths line the street around 9th South, 9th East for the annual street fair. Vendors are...

Emma Keddington, KSL NewsRadio

Community comes together for the 31st annual 9th and 9th Street Festival

Crowds in the Liberty Wells community came in droves on Saturday to the 31st annual 9th and 9th Street Festival.

2 hours ago

MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 03: A Now Hiring sign hangs in front of a Winn-Dixie grocery store on De...

Alton Barnhart

Here’s what’s going on with employment and wages in Utah

Five of the largest counties in Utah have seen a rise in employment rates from March 2023 to March 2024.

2 hours ago

FILE - Lightning seen during an August thunderstorm in Mendon. (Trent Ross)...

Jacob Freeman

Showers and thunderstorms moving through Southern Utah Saturday

The National Weather Service reports rough weather is moving across the state Saturday, primarily for Southern Utah.

5 hours ago

FILE - In this April 17, 2007 file photo, exhibitors work on laptop computers in front of an illumi...

Jacob Freeman

Tips: how to spot AI-generated content

The Better Business Bureau offered some tips on how to spot AI-generated text and photos.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

How lighting impacts your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Early morning Ogden commercial fire causes millions of dollars of damage