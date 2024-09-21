Here’s what’s going on with employment and wages in Utah

SALT LAKE COUNTY — According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, five of the largest counties in Utah saw a rise in employment rates from March 2023 to March 2024. These leading counties are Washington, Salt Lake, Davis, Weber, and Utah County.

Among the five countries, Salt Lake County marked the highest in employment with an annual average level of 790,500. This number was ranked in employment of private industry, professional, scientific, and technical services.

Michael Hirniak, Assistant Commissioner for Regional Operations noted that Washington County had the largest increase in employment over the year at 3.3 percent.

Wages have also spiked in all five counties from the first quarter of 2023 to 2024, with Salt Lake County carrying the largest gain (+5.7 percent). The other four large counties in Utah have seen a wage gain ranging from 4.9 percent to 4.4 percent.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics also states that wage levels in the 24 smaller counties were below the national average of $1,527 in the first quarter of 2024, with Summit County ($1,237) reporting the highest average weekly wage and Piute County ($688) being the lowest in the state.