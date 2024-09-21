Utah Football Vs. Oklahoma State Blog: Live Updates, Analysis, And More

STILLWATER, Okla. – Utah Football opens up Big 12 Conference play against the No. 14 Oklahoma State Cowboys on the road on Saturday.

The Utes are currently undefeated but they have yet to face a team of OSU’s caliber. QB Cam Rising is questionable and believed to be a game-time decision.

Check back here for live updates from Boone Pickens Stadium.

Pregame

First Quarter

Second Quarter

Third Quarter

Fourth Quarter

Steve Bartle is the Utah insider for KSL Sports. He hosts The Utah Blockcast (SUBSCRIBE) and appears on KSL Sports Zone to break down the Utes. You can follow him on X for the latest Utah updates and game analysis.

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

Want more coverage of Utah Football? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.