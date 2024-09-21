On the Site:
Utah Football Vs. Oklahoma State Blog: Live Updates, Analysis, And More

Sep 21, 2024, 1:26 PM

STILLWATER, Okla. – Utah Football opens up Big 12 Conference play against the No. 14 Oklahoma State Cowboys on the road on Saturday.

The Utes are currently undefeated but they have yet to face a team of OSU’s caliber. QB Cam Rising is questionable and believed to be a game-time decision.

Check back here for live updates from Boone Pickens Stadium.

Pregame

First Quarter

Second Quarter

Third Quarter

Fourth Quarter

Steve Bartle is the Utah insider for KSL Sports. He hosts The Utah Blockcast (SUBSCRIBE) and appears on KSL Sports Zone to break down the Utes. You can follow him on X for the latest Utah updates and game analysis.
Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

Utah TE Brant Kuithe Pushes Forward For Wildcat Rushing Touchdown

Utah tight end Brant Kuithe had an early injury scare against Oklahoma State but that didn't stop him from scoring the Utes' first touchdown.

1 hour ago

BYU RBs LJ Martin, Hinckley Ropati Are Reportedly ‘Doubtful’ Against K-State

Latest update on BYU football running backs entering Saturday's tilt against Kansas State.

6 hours ago

Utah Hockey Club Hopes To Have Jerseys For Sale In November

The Utah Hockey Club is pushing to have its inaugural jerseys available for public purchase as early as November.

6 hours ago

Blake Shelton, College Gameday Crew Make BYU/Kansas State Predictions

The country music star joined the College Gameday set to pick BYU/Kansas State among other games.

6 hours ago

Report: Utah Football QB Cam Rising Will Be Game Time Decision At OSU

Utah Football quarterback Cam Rising's injury will be monitored on Saturday as the Utes travel to Stillwater to take on the Cowboys.

9 hours ago

BYU vs. Kansas State: Game Day Preview Plus Score Prediction

BYU football hosts the No. 13 Kansas State Wildcats tonight.

15 hours ago

Utah Football Vs. Oklahoma State Blog: Live Updates, Analysis, And More