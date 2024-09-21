On the Site:
Community comes together for the 31st annual 9th and 9th Street Festival

Sep 21, 2024, 1:54 PM

Tents and booths line the street around 9th South, 9th East for the annual street fair. Vendors are...

(Emma Keddington, KSL NewsRadio)

(Emma Keddington, KSL NewsRadio)

KSL NewsRadio's Profile Picture

BY EMMA KEDDINGTON, KSL NEWSRADIO


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — While a variety of shops, businesses and restaurants keep the area around 9th and 9th regularly busy, crowds in the Liberty Wells community came in droves on Saturday to the 31st annual 9th and 9th Street Festival.

The festival’s sponsor, the East Liberty Park Community Organization, blocked off the road all the way from Liberty Park to the famed “Out of the Blue” whale statue on 900 South, bringing in artists, vendors, community action organizations, even a high school robotics team.

Cade Bassett watched over his son’s business, Dimension Forge. His son, Weston Bassett crafts animals, such as turtles and dragons, with his 3D printer.

Jonah and his son David displayed and sold their Halloween-themed art.

“I like pop culture,” he said when asked to explain what inspires the art he sells in his business Skull Valley Art. One of his inspirations? Andy Warhol.

Molly Wireman, owner of Dancing Dunes Ceramics based in Brighton. (Emma Keddington, KSL NewsRadio)

Molly Wireman, owner of Dancing Dunes Ceramics, has been a ceramic artist since she was eight, but started doing “production pottery” and selling her pots a few years ago. She said it took years to really hone in her style and shape.

Not every booth’s intent was to sell. The Judge Memorial Catholic High School Robotics team proudly displayed their robotic creation that got them a spot in the Utah Regional finals.

Rachel is an intern with Protect Wild Utah, and Ken a volunteer. They say that street festivals like this are a great opportunity to “table,” or educate the public of their mission.

Rachel and Ken with Protect Wild Utah. (Emma Keddington, KSL NewsRadio)

The festival will be open until 6 p.m. Saturday evening.

Community comes together for the 31st annual 9th and 9th Street Festival