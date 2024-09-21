On the Site:
GUN VIOLENCE

Early morning shooting in Ogden leaves one person dead

Sep 21, 2024, 2:40 PM | Updated: 2:50 pm

emergency lights...

FILE — (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

OGDEN A 45-year-old man died following a shooting early Saturday morning, according to the Ogden Police Department.

According to an Ogden police news release, the shooting occurred in the area of 2800 block of Childs Avenue at around 3:58 a.m.

When first responders arrived on scene they found the victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition, but later died.

The Weber County Homicide Task Force has been activate, and the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Through their investigation, police have determined the shooting is an isolated incident. Police also said there is no threat to the public.

“We sincerely thank the medical personnel, the Weber County Homicide Task Force, Weber County Crime Scene Investigation, and our community partners for their prompt response and dedicated efforts during this difficult time,” the release stated.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact Weber Dispatch at 801-395-8221.

This is a developing story and may be updated. 

