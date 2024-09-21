On the Site:
OUTDOORS & RECREATION

Man missing for nearly 10 days found dead Saturday morning, police say

Sep 21, 2024, 3:27 PM | Updated: 3:41 pm

Blayne Parkin, who hadn't been seen since Wednesday, Sept. 11, was found dead Saturday morning, acc...

Blayne Parkin, who hadn't been seen since Wednesday, Sept. 11, was found dead Saturday morning, according to the Utah County Sheriff's Office. (Uintah County Sheriff's Office)

(Uintah County Sheriff's Office)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

PAYSON The Utah County Sheriff’s Office says a 44-year-old man who has been missing for nearly 10 days was found dead Saturday morning.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, Blayne K. Parkin was last seen on the evening of Wednesday, Sept. 11, in the Payson area. His vehicle was located the next day near Roosevelt in Uintah County. 

Blayne Parkin, who hadn’t been seen since Wednesday, Sept. 11, was found dead Saturday morning, according to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office. (Uintah County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies from the Uintah County Sheriff’s Office and the Utah County Sheriff’s Office searched by land and air for Parkin.

On Saturday afternoon, the Parkin family issued the following statement:

“On behalf of Blaynes Family we are extremely Grateful for you, your faith,your prayers we believe that is what has created all the miracles and brought us all together. We love you We would like give a special thanks to Sgt. Sam Sorenson and Detective Brinton and their respective teams.

“We would like to thank Utah County Sheriff for the amazing Job they are doing and the professional manner in which they are doing it. We would also like to thank Uintah county Sheriff’s Office, Uintah county search and rescue, the Utah highway patrol, Payson Police, the Civil air patrol, all the other officers of the law we have been working to find Blayne please thank them when you see them”

The circumstances around his death were not provided.

This is a developing story and may be updated. 

 

