10 soldiers with Utah Army National Guard return home from overseas deployment

SALT LAKE CITY — Ten soldiers with the Utah Army National Guard‘s 115th Engineer Facilities Detachment returned home Saturday after a nine-month deployment to Kuwait.

Soldiers with the 115th EFD returned to Fort Bliss, Texas last Tuesday, following the completion of their mission in support of U.S. Central Command operations overseas.

While on deployment, the soldiers helped with base security, life support and other facility design and management projects, according to a news release from the Utah Army National Guard.

The group of soldiers returned home around 11:30 a.m. Saturday and were greeted with a small welcome from senior leaders and their families.

“I am very proud of the work that the team accomplished over our nine months at Camp Buehring in Kuwait,” said Lt. Col. Caleb Sharp in the release. “As the Directorate of Public Works, the team oversaw the approval of more than 15 projects valued over $20 million that helped improved the quality of life, working conditions, and training of soldiers assigned there.”

Sharp also expressed gratitude for the sacrifices their families made over the last nine months.

“The team’s hard work and dedication to their mission was evident during this entire deployment,” he said. “We are extremely grateful for the support and sacrifices of our families that helped to get us through the deployment and are very excited to be reuniting with our families and loved ones.”