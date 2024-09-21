Utah State Drops Third Consecutive Game In Offensive Battle With Temple

On the Site:
Sep 21, 2024, 4:26 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PHILADELPHIA – The Utah State Aggies took on the Temple Owls in Philadelphia on Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field, the home of the Eagles.

Spencer Petras made his return to the lineup for the first time in two weeks following his injury in the season opener against Robert Morris. Filling in for Petras, Bryson Barnes failed to win both of his starts against USC and Utah, passing the responsibility back to the Iowa transfer before taking on the Temple Owls.

In a high-flying matchup with the Owls, that featured 74 total points, the Aggies went off in the second quarter, scoring 21 points. Utah State took the lead into halftime but was unable to maintain their offensive pace, watching Temple pass them by with 21 points in the fourth quarter. The Owls turned on the burners on their way to a 45-29 victory.

First Half

The first quarter was a punter’s paradise, as Utah State and Temple traded possession six times to open the game, five via punts with one turnover on downs by the Aggies mixed in.

Utah State owned possession to begin the second quarter, where they finished off a lightning-quick 6-play, 37-yard drive with a touchdown. The punch-in came from a gritty 4-yard Herschel Turner run to give the Aggies their first points of the game and a 7-0 lead.

On the ensuing Temple drive, the Utah State defense showed strong, forcing a three-and-out from the Owls.

Good starting field position at the Temple 48 gave Utah State a head start on their five-play touchdown drive. The Utah State Aggies took a 14-0 lead on a screen pass to Jalen Royals, who scampered in from 26 yards out.

Following the strong start to the second quarter, the Temple Owls put together a scoring drive of their own. Eight plays and 75 yards later, Temple cut the Aggie lead in half on a 32-yard touchdown run from Antonio Jones. Utah State 14, Temple 7.

Following Utah State’s blueprint, Temple forced a three-and-out, getting the ball back with 6:16 remaining in the first half, with a chance to tie the game.

The ensuing drive ate up just over five minutes and took ten plays. Evan Simon completed a touchdown pass to Antwain Littleton to tie the game at 14.

Despite only 1:10 remaining in the second quarter, the last minute or so before halftime was full of action. The Aggies marched down the field in 53 seconds, capping off their half with a 20-yard TD run from Rahsul Faison, retaking the lead 21-14.

Temple only had 17 seconds to work with, but made the most of it, thanks to a 34-yard kickoff return from  Terrez Worthy, setting the Owls up on the Temple 43-yard. Temple ran one quick play, leaving five seconds on the clock, getting close enough to allow Maddux Trujillo to knock in a ridiculous 64-yard field goal, the longest in college football in the last 16 years.

Following the fast-paced second quarter, the Aggies led the Owls at the break 21-17.

Second Half

Temple went three-and-out once again to open the second half, giving Utah State the chance to pad their lead.

The Aggies ran ten plays to get into field goal range, setting up Elliott Nimrod for a 29-yard field goal that he would miss. Despite what appeared to be a chip shot, Utah State could not take advantage.

Following the failed field goal, the Owls and Aggies traded punts.

Temple then exploded for a 91-yard touchdown, a pass to Dante Wright, which he carried the majority of the field to the end zone, giving Temple their first lead of the day at 24-21.

It was at this point that Spencer Petras and the Utah State offense began to lose steam. The next two drives for the Aggies were both punts, while the next three for the Owls were all touchdowns.

The Aggies would score one more time before the end of the game on a 28-yard touchdown pass from Petras to Jack Hestera. However, by that point, it was still a two-possession lead for the Owls with less than four minutes remaining in the game.

On the Aggies’ final drive, Spencer Petras threw an interception, putting a nail in the coffin, and dropping Utah State to 1-3 on the season.

Final score: Temple 45, Utah State 29

Utah State Opens Conference Play

Utah State will have a much-needed BYE next week, giving them time to prepare for Boise State who are the favorites to win the Mountain West Conference.

The Aggies will begin conference play on the road, traveling to Boise to take on the Broncos on Saturday, October 5, kickoff time still TBD.

Tanner Tripp is a sports writer for KSL Sports covering all teams across the state of Utah.

