On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Man identified after fatal collision with train in Cache County

Sep 21, 2024, 5:12 PM

Jacob Pratt and his family. Pratt died in a collision with a train on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024. (Photo via GoFundMe)

(Photo via GoFundMe)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES AND KYLE REMUND


KSLTV.com

CORNISH, Cache County — On Saturday, the Cache County Sheriff’s Office released the identity of a 40-year-old man killed earlier this week when his vehicle was struck by a train in northern Utah.

Jacob Pratt, a Logan resident, was fatally struck by a Union Pacific train on Wednesday around 1:52 p.m. He was driving a sprinter van west across the tracks just east of state Route 23 in Cornish when his vehicle was struck by the train. Two westbound vehicles were able to make it safely across the tracks ahead of the van.

The crash happened near 1340o South and 4800 West in the small community near the Utah-Idaho border.

Police continue to investigate the crash.

The family has set up a *GoFundMe account to help with funeral costs.

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Ten soldiers with the Utah Army National Guard's 115th Engineer Facilities Detachment returned home...

Mark Jones

10 soldiers with Utah Army National Guard return home from overseas deployment

Ten soldiers with the Utah Army National Guard's 115th Engineer Facilities Detachment returned home Saturday after a nine-month deployment to Kuwait.

1 hour ago

Blayne Parkin, who hadn't been seen since Wednesday, Sept. 11, was found dead Saturday morning, acc...

Mark Jones

Man missing for nearly 10 days found dead Saturday in Uintah County

The Utah County Sheriff's Office says a 44-year-old man who has been missing for nearly 10 days  was found dead Saturday morning.

4 hours ago

emergency lights...

Mark Jones

Early morning shooting in Ogden leaves one person dead

A 45-year-old man died following a shooting early Saturday morning, according to the Ogden Police Department.

4 hours ago

Tents and booths line the street around 9th South, 9th East for the annual street fair. Vendors are...

Emma Keddington, KSL NewsRadio

Community comes together for the 31st annual 9th and 9th Street Festival

Crowds in the Liberty Wells community came in droves on Saturday to the 31st annual 9th and 9th Street Festival.

5 hours ago

MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 03: A Now Hiring sign hangs in front of a Winn-Dixie grocery store on De...

Alton Barnhart

Here’s what’s going on with employment and wages in Utah

Five of the largest counties in Utah have seen a rise in employment rates from March 2023 to March 2024.

5 hours ago

(KSL TV)...

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

Early morning Ogden commercial fire causes millions of dollars of damage

The Ogden City Fire Department responded to a commercial fire early Friday morning that started with industrial equipment at the Business Depot Ogden.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

How lighting impacts your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Man identified after fatal collision with train in Cache County