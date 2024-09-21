Man identified after fatal collision with train in Cache County

CORNISH, Cache County — On Saturday, the Cache County Sheriff’s Office released the identity of a 40-year-old man killed earlier this week when his vehicle was struck by a train in northern Utah.

Jacob Pratt, a Logan resident, was fatally struck by a Union Pacific train on Wednesday around 1:52 p.m. He was driving a sprinter van west across the tracks just east of state Route 23 in Cornish when his vehicle was struck by the train. Two westbound vehicles were able to make it safely across the tracks ahead of the van.

The crash happened near 1340o South and 4800 West in the small community near the Utah-Idaho border.

Police continue to investigate the crash.

The family has set up a *GoFundMe account to help with funeral costs.

