Davis Interception Sets Up Game-Sealing Kuithe Touchdown For Utah Football

Sep 21, 2024, 5:22 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

STILLWATER, Okla. – If the late Elijah Davis interception wasn’t enough, the long ball touchdown to Brant Kuithe that followed all but sealed the win for Utah Football.

The interception was the third forced turnover for the Utes and the score was Kuithe’s second of the day.

Coming off of five straight punts, the Oklahoma State offense was in desperate need of some momentum.

With that in mind, Cowboys’ QB Alan Bowman looked down the field for his streaking receiver. The pass was overthrown and Elijah “Scooby” Davis reached out for the pick.

All of the wind was taken out of OSU’s sails and Boone Pickens Stadium was as quiet as a library.

On the very next play, Utah QB Isaac Wilson looked deep down the middle of the field and connected with Kuithe. With the only close defender down on the turf, Kuithe strolled into the end zone to make the score 21-3.

The two-play swing must have motivated the Cowboys.

They went on a 3-play, 58-yard drive that ended in their first touchdown of the game and a two-point conversion.

Even then, Utah led by two possessions with five minutes left on the clock.

Three Game Day Thoughts From Utes Insider Steve Bartle 

1. Utah O vs Oklahoma State D In The Red Zone

Oklahoma State’s defense has earned a reputation for conceding a lot of yardage to opponents, as they currently give up 462.7 yards per game.  

At the same time, they do a surprisingly good job of limiting the opponent’s scoring efficiency. That comes down to good defense in the red zone.  

Under Andy Ludwig, the Utes own the No. 4 ranked red zone offense (2019-2024, excludes 2020) in the country according to SportSource Analytics Red Zone Rating (a proprietary rating that combines both Red Zone Drive Percentage and Points Per Red Zone Drive to formulate an overall Red Zone performance score).

On the other side of the ball, the Cowboys own the No. 12 red zone defense in the same Red Zone Rating formula over that same period. 

Through three games of 2024, neither program is playing to the same level. However, they are nearly identical in the 2024 rankings.

The Utes own the No. 46 red zone offense, while the Cowboys have the No. 47 red zone defense. 

Utah should have opportunities in the red zone in this game. The key is to capitalize with points on the board. 

2. Utah Football Needs 200+ Yards On The Ground

After rushing for 221 yards and a touchdown last week, Utah will need another strong effort on the ground against Oklahoma State.

The Utes were able to generate more movement up front in week two. Then, they were able to execute more efficiently in getting to the second level last week. 

That allowed Micah Bernard and Mike Mitchell to rip off a handful of chunk plays, which led to a 7.2 average for Bernard and 5.4 for Mitchell.

Utah is going to need more of that this week against a Cowboys defense that’s allowing 157.3 rushing yards per game (No. 93 in the country) and 4.41 per carry (No. 88 in the country). 

 The Utah offensive line should be able to generate positive movement. 

The Cowboys concede 3.21 defensive line yards (Baylor gives up 2.57, USU 3.74), while Utah’s offensive line generates 3.08 offensive line yards.

When Utah runs for 200+ yards, which they’ve down 32 times since 2019, they own a 28-4 record.

3. Pressure Oklahoma State Pass Attack 

Utah’s pass rush vs Oklahoma State’s pass protection is going to be a huge factor in this one.

The Utes have one of the top pass rushes in the conference and country. They own the No. 8 sack rate in the country, which features the conference leader in Van Fillinger with 3.5 sacks. 

The Cowboys have one of the top pass protection rates in the conference and country. They have given up 11 total pressures and 0 sacks so far through three games. 

A significant factor in their efficient pass blocking is Bowman’s ability to get the ball out quickly. Of 140 qualified quarterbacks, Bowman owns the No. 7 fastest ‘time to the throw’ at 2.26 seconds. Only 32.7% of his total dropbacks have registered a ‘time to the throw’ of 2.5 seconds or more. 

That puts a bit of the onus on the secondary to also apply pressure to the passing attack as well. Utah needs to disrupt the quick timing Bowman has played with. That can be accomplished through physical force with defensive backs in press coverage or through schematic confusion to create hesitation on Bowman’s part. 

Oklahoma State hasn’t given up a sack yet this season but when they lose the sack margin to the opponent, they own a 6-12 record since 2019.

For the top Utah Football storylines, follow Utah insider Steve Bartle or check out his coverage on KSLSports.com.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

