BYU vs. Kansas State: Live Updates, Analysis, And More From Provo

PROVO, Utah – Game day is here for the BYU/Kansas State matchup at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

Both teams enter the Big 12 showdown with perfect 3-0 records. They are kicking off Big 12 Conference play in this game tonight.

BYU vs Kansas State.

TONIGHT. WEAR WHITE. pic.twitter.com/tBspvV1b7m — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) September 21, 2024

The quarterback matchup will be one to watch as BYU is led by Jake Retzlaff, who is 20th nationally in passing yards this season.

Avery Johnson leads the Kansas State offense and is one of the top dual-threat signal-callers in the country.

BYU has questions at the running back position as their top ball carriers, LJ Martin and Hinckley Ropati, are reportedly out with ankle and knee injuries respectively.

Kansas State’s ground attack is one of the top in the country, led by Johnson and running backs DJ Giddens and Dylan Edwards.

BYU is looking for their first win over a nationally-ranked team since they defeated Baylor in 2022.

Kansas State is getting set to make its first appearance in Provo since 1977.

Kickoff is tonight at 8:30 p.m. (MDT) on ESPN and KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM)

KSL Sports is located inside LaVell Edwards Stadium and will provide updates and analysis throughout the night on this story.

BYU/Kansas State Game Day Reading

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. It allows you to stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.