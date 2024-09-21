Utah Football Welcomes Itself To Big 12 With Big Win Over Oklahoma State

STILLWATER, Okla. – Utah Football made a statement to open Big 12 Conference play as they defeated the No. 14 Oklahoma State Cowboys in Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday.

Defense stole the show for the Utes in week four. Through the first three quarters, they held the Cowboys to just three points. 10 of OSU’s 14 drives either ended in a punt or a turnover.

Utah’s star quarterback, Cam Rising, watched from the sideline with a hand injury but it didn’t end up mattering. True freshman QB Isaac Wilson completed 17 of his 29 pass attempts for 207 yard and a touchdown.

UTES WIN 🙌@Utah_Football goes into Stillwater and gets the win vs No. 14 Oklahoma State 🔥 pic.twitter.com/36z8zY8l6f — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 21, 2024

Pregame

Hired 26 days apart. 20 years later, still on top of their games. Respect, @CowboyFB. 🤝#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/sNmEIylcF0 — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) September 21, 2024

First Quarter

Very quick 3 & out for the Utah defense to start this one. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) September 21, 2024

WOW… Utah freshman Isaac Wilson has taken the field and will start this one for the Utes! — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) September 21, 2024

Utah’s Brant Kuithe is down after hitting the ground pretty hard… that looks like a rib, hopefully just knocked the wind out of him. But he’s still down — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) September 21, 2024

After getting stuffed on 3rd down… Utah is going for it on 4th and Kuithe is back in the game — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) September 21, 2024

Within the 45 minutes leading up to the game I got an update that a prominent Utah figure was telling people Cam was going to play. Just unreal. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) September 21, 2024

After allowing the Oklahoma State offense all the way to the 6 yard line, the Utah defense gets a stop and limits the Cowboys to a field goal. Utah 0, Oklahoma State 3 — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 21, 2024

Isaac Wilson threw one deep to Dijon on the wheel route and it’s intercepted. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) September 21, 2024

Utah’s O-Line is generating some movement and lanes for Bernard and Mitchell. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) September 21, 2024

Wowwww… I don’t even know how you judge that catch. He had it with a few steps. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) September 21, 2024

Helluva catch by Dorian, you give him that just for the effort — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) September 21, 2024

After review this was confirmed as a catch for @Utah_Football 🎥 How did he hold onto this?! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/XLtBSxweQX — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 21, 2024

Great playcall for Isaac, he converts with a throw to Money on the run. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) September 21, 2024

After taking a sack on 1st down, Isaac completes a pass to big body receiver Dorian Singer who muscles his way to 16 yards — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) September 21, 2024

Second Quarter

Isaac Wilson led Utah on 12 play, 62 yard drive that consumed 5:43 off the clock. Good drive by Utah with some good gains on the ground and a couple key conversions by receivers. Utah 3, Oklahoma State 3 — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 21, 2024

Another short possession for OSU. Great PBU by Smith Snowden on 3rd and 10! OSU to punt… — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) September 21, 2024

Isaac maneuvers the pocket and completes a pass to Money, who has to adjust to it. If he puts that on him, Money is still running but that’s a tough throw — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) September 21, 2024

Wow… 4th and 5 Isaac on a sprint out and he tucks and runs to convert! — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) September 21, 2024

Utah into the red zone now and Isaac completes one to Singer for 13 yards and it’s 1st and goal at 7 — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) September 21, 2024

BRANT KUITHE WILDCAT QB TUDDY!!! — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) September 21, 2024

Utah marched down the field with an 11 play, 64 yard drive that consumes 6:28 off the clock. Wilson with a couple of crucial plays to keep the drive moving. And Brant Kuithe punched it into the end zone. Utah 10, Oklahoma State 3 — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 21, 2024

Utah needs to wrap up better. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) September 21, 2024

Ohhhhh… Smith Snowden with another fantastic PBU!! Needs to come down with that one though and he’s taking it the other way — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) September 21, 2024

Oklahoma State misses the field goal! Utah gets off the field without points. Need to tackle better but guys made plays that series for Utah. Offense takes a over at the 29. — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 21, 2024

Just a bit outside 🚫#GoUtes — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) September 21, 2024

1st and 15… Wilson finds Kuithe on a crosser and he picks up 17 yards. Good patience from Isaac to let that develop. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) September 21, 2024

3rd & 7… Isaac gets out of the pocket and lofts one to Dorian on a crosser for 18 more yards. Singer now sitting on 4 catches for 62 yards — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) September 21, 2024

Looks like they’ve marked that one inches short of the mark…. They’re bringing the chain gang out… and it is short. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) September 21, 2024

Utah going for it… and Mitchell falls forward for 3 yards. 1st and 10 at the 27 https://t.co/8DCQCbpak5 — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) September 21, 2024

OH wow… they called that a fumble … it looked like an incomplete. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) September 21, 2024

Yep… that’s a fumble. that’s so unfortunate. man… Utah misses out on points after another good drive. https://t.co/emzqxcSUAw — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) September 21, 2024

ALAKAI GILMAN INTERCEPTION!! Utah takes over at the 37 yard line! — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) September 21, 2024

Oh man… Isaac throws it right back. Tried to get to it to Kuithe down the field and Oklahoma state picked it off. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) September 21, 2024

Put us out of our misery with this half and take a knee OSU https://t.co/0ODQxukMpZ — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) September 21, 2024

Third Quarter

And here we go, 2nd half starts with a penalty, kick went out of bounds and Utah will start at the 35 — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) September 21, 2024

Utah starts 3 & out after an incompletion on 3rd down…. Not a great punt by Jack there, 29 yards. OSU to start at their own 39 — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) September 21, 2024

OSU with a QB change now… Garrett Rangel took over and an incompletion on 2nd, near interception on 3rd. Tao’s gotta grab that one. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) September 21, 2024

Isaac Wilson with a huge run!!! 48 yards on the gain! — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) September 21, 2024

Utah brings out the field goal unit… and Cole Becker misses. Need to figure out what’s going on there. Utah fails to get points after an explosive play like that is tough. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) September 21, 2024

Utah gets the stop on 3rd down and Gundy sends out the punt team to a chorus of boos from the crowd. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) September 21, 2024

MICAH BERNARD IS A BAD BAD BAAAAAD MAN!!!! — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) September 21, 2024

After an explosive 62 yard run by @ctb_mb, Utah stalls out in the red zone. Cole Becker knocks it through. Utah 13, Oklahoma State 3 pic.twitter.com/JaIv1AvbAA — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 21, 2024

Isaac Wilson to Dorian Singer for another 14 yards… Wilson navigating the pocket — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) September 21, 2024

Fourth Quarter

Micah Bernard with another big gain up the middle… And it’s a new career high rushing game for Micah already! — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) September 21, 2024

Isaac Wilson converts ANOTHER 4th down! — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) September 21, 2024

Utah gets another field goal after a 44-yard drive. That consumed 5:10 off the clock. Utah 16, Oklahoma State 3 pic.twitter.com/b3EZJbNQIY — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 21, 2024

Utah defense gets another stop and OSU will punt from their own end zone…

Analysis: this defense is really good at making you really bad. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) September 21, 2024

SCOOBY INTERCEPTION!!!! — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) September 21, 2024

Aaaaand… huge throw and completion, BRANT KUITHE WALKS INTO THE END ZONE!!!! — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) September 21, 2024

This was before the TD by the way… pic.twitter.com/E7fV3ZO0bK — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) September 21, 2024

VAN FILLINGER SACK! — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) September 21, 2024

And just like that @CowboyFB responds! Brennan Presley takes in the first TD of the day for Oklahoma State 🤠 pic.twitter.com/pmwSzn33Sd — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 21, 2024

