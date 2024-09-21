On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Football Welcomes Itself To Big 12 With Big Win Over Oklahoma State

Sep 21, 2024, 5:54 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

STILLWATER, Okla. – Utah Football made a statement to open Big 12 Conference play as they defeated the No. 14 Oklahoma State Cowboys in Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday.

Defense stole the show for the Utes in week four. Through the first three quarters, they held the Cowboys to just three points. 10 of OSU’s 14 drives either ended in a punt or a turnover.

Utah’s star quarterback, Cam Rising, watched from the sideline with a hand injury but it didn’t end up mattering. True freshman QB Isaac Wilson completed 17 of his 29 pass attempts for 207 yard and a touchdown.

Pregame

First Quarter

Second Quarter

RELATED: Utah TE Brant Kuithe Pushes Forward For Wildcat Rushing Touchdown

Third Quarter

Fourth Quarter

RELATED: Davis Interception Sets Up Game-Sealing Kuithe Touchdown For Utah Football

RELATED STORIES

Steve Bartle is the Utah insider for KSL Sports. He hosts The Utah Blockcast (SUBSCRIBE) and appears on KSL Sports Zone to break down the Utes. You can follow him on X for the latest Utah updates and game analysis.
Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

PK: Utah Football Has Officially Arrived In Big 12 Conference

Without QB Cam Rising, Utah Football beat Oklahoma State 22-19 in the program’s first Big 12 Conference game.

14 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU vs. Kansas State: Live Updates, Analysis, And More From Provo

Stay up to speed on the latest updates from inside LaVell Edwards Stadium for the Big 12 matchup.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Davis Interception Sets Up Game-Sealing Kuithe Touchdown For Utah Football

If the Elijah Davis interception wasn't enough, the long touchdown to Brant Kuithe that followed all but sealed the win for Utah Football.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State Drops Third Consecutive Game In Offensive Battle With Temple

The Utah State Aggies took on the Temple Owls in an explosive offensive clash, ultimately falling short by a score of 45-29.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah TE Brant Kuithe Pushes Forward For Wildcat Rushing Touchdown

Utah tight end Brant Kuithe had an early injury scare against Oklahoma State but that didn't stop him from scoring the Utes' first touchdown.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Football Vs. Oklahoma State Blog: Live Updates, Analysis, And More

Utah Football opens up conference play against the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Check back here for live updates from Boone Pickens Stadium.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

How lighting impacts your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Utah Football Welcomes Itself To Big 12 With Big Win Over Oklahoma State