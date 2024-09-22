Family and Friends of missing woman still looking for answers one year later

CLEARFIELD — Even though Friday was one of the most important days of her life, Madison Lewis still felt kind of empty.

“I did get married yesterday,” Lewis said. “Right before I was about to walk down the aisle, I broke down in tears. I saw my mom’s corsage. I got her a corsage.”

Her mother, Tina Jones, couldn’t be at the wedding because she has been missing for 13 months.

“I had a whole table for her with pictures growing up when she was young and of me when I was young with her,” Lewis said.

It has been a tough year for those who know her, which is why they figured they had to do something.

Getting the word out

Friends and family set up a table and handed out missing person flyers in Clearfield in the area where Jones was last seen.

“We are here to raise awareness for Tina and her case,” said Michelle Dean, a friend of Jones’. “She is my sassy sidekick. That is our name.”

Like many people, Dean has seen the surveillance video of Jones leaving the apartment of a man she had met in August 2023 and then walking down the street near the Clearfield Library.

‘I am scared’

It was the last time anybody has seen her.

Since then, there have been no answers or clues.

“I am scared,” Dean said. “Nothing. That is the most devastating part. It is heart-wrenching.”

For Dean, it just doesn’t make any sense.

“She did not deserve whatever happened to her,” Dean said. “I do not know where she went.”

Jones, 52, was homeless and suffered from mental health issues.

“We need to get her home. Her kids need her,” Dean said.

The Clearfield Police Department said detectives are still investigating the case, even looked into it as recently as a week ago, but there are still no answers or updated information.

“Somebody has to know something,” Lewis said. “We are up here trying to do everything we can. We haven’t lost hope. (And) We want to find my mom.”

A *GoFundMe page has been set up to help with costs associated for family and friends to continue searching for her.

