Early Mistakes Cost Southern Utah In Loss To Idaho State

POCATELLO, Idaho – A porous first half defensive performance put Southern Utah in too big of a hole in a 38-28 loss to Idaho State.

Southern Utah (1-3) traveled to the Gem State to wrap up non-conference play against the Idaho State Bengals (2-2).

First Half

The SUU defense struggled in the first half, as Idaho State’s offense reached the red zone four times in the opening 30 minutes. The Bengals were 4-for-4 in scoring territory, finding the end zone three times and adding a field goal on the other trip.

ISU outgained the Thunderbirds 247 yards to 157 yards in the opening half, including 112 yards on the ground.

Southern Utah QB Jackson Berry completed 8-of-13 passes for 112 yards and one TD.

The Thunderbirds trailed 24-7 at the break.

Second Half

Jayden Robertson gave SUU its first taste of momentum when he picked off a Hunter Hays pass midway through the third quarter. The Thunderbirds took advantage of the miscue, driving the length of the field in 13 plays before Berry scored on a QB keeper.

Idaho State’s Dason Brooks answered on the first play from scrimmage, sprinting 75 yards to give his team a 31-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

SUU cut the lead to ten when Targhee Lambson scored on a one-yard plunge with 12:24 left.

The Bengal’s defense took charge down the stretch, harassing Bronson Barron into a turnover on downs with less than three minutes left.

Both teams added touchdowns in the final seconds of a 38-28 Idaho State win.

Follow The Thunderbirds With KSL Sports

Southern Utah continues non-conference play with its first home game of 2024 when they welcome UC Davis on Saturday, September 14. Kickoff at the Eccles Coliseum is at 6 p.m. MT.

KSL Sports coverage of College Football can be found here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. It allows you to stream live radio and video while staying current on your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering Locals in MLB and the Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees and Beehive baseball coverage here.

Follow @bpreece24