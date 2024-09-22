Dominik Marczuk Scores First MLS and RSL Goal To Take Early Lead v. Timbers

SANDY, UTAH- Less than ten minutes into their match versus the Portland Timbers, Real Salt Lake moves one step closer to clinching a playoff spot, taking a 1-0 lead from Dominik Marczuk goal.

The goal came after RSL and Portland traded breakaways, possessing the ball in each other’s half of the field.

Anderson Julio seemed to have entered the pitch, determined to continue his excellent form. He dribbled the ball up the left side of the field, putting his Timbers defender off balance, creating enough room to put a pass into the box where newcomer Dominik Marczuk sat waiting only a few yards from the goal.

Marczuk controlled the pass and got just enough on his shot to get it past Portland keeper Maxime Crepeau for his first goal as a member of Real Salt Lake and his first MLS goal.

Dominik Marczuk scores his first MLS goal and RSL are on top! 📺 #MLSSeasonPass: https://t.co/KlpxwHjq8V pic.twitter.com/wA99g8eod5 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 22, 2024

Anderson Julio continues to add stats to his career week with yet another contribution.

Keep An Eye On The Competition

As Real Salt Lake jostles with other teams in the Western Conference for playoff positioning, here are some other games to keep an eye on during MLS Matchday 34:

Austin FC vs Houston Dynamo FC, 6:30 p.m. MT

If Austin FC lose or draw, Real Salt Lake clinches a playoff berth, regardless of the result against Portland.

FC Dallas vs LAFC, 6:30 p.m. MT

LAFC sits in 3rd place with 49 points, just one point behind RSL.

Colorado Rapids vs Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m. MT

The Rapids sit in 4th place with 47 points, only three behind RSL.

LA Galaxy vs Vancouver Whitecaps, 8:30 p.m. MT

Both LA and Vancouver are currently in playoff position. The Galaxy sit in 1st place with 55 points, five points ahead of RSL. The Whitecaps sit in 6th place with 46 points, trailing RSL by four points.

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

RSL stays in the Salt Lake Valley to host the Portland Timbers on Saturday, September 21. Kickoff at America First Field is at 7:30 p.m. MT.

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2024 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

For more Real Salt Lake coverage and analysis, subscribe to The RSL Show and follow them on Instagram.

You can find KSL Sports coverage of Real Salt Lake here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.