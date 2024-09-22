Diego Luna Scores From Close Range To Extend The Real Salt Lake Lead

SANDY, UTAH- After an early goal from Dominik Marczuk gave Real Salt Lake the lead over the Portland Timbers, Diego Luna, and the Claret-and-Cobalt continued their prolific offensive form only 12 minutes later.

In the 22nd minute, Real Salt Lake found themselves with a man advantage in the box. Diego Luna started the scoring play with a pass toward goal intended for Alexandros Katranis. In an attempt to deter the attack, Maxime Crepeau left his line to defend the ball. Katranis played it, but it deflected off of Crepeau in RSL’s favor right to the feet of Diego Luna, with an open goal in front of him, burying it into the back of the net.

The score was initially disallowed, but after a VAR review, the goal was given and Real Salt Lake had themselves a 2-0 lead in the first half.

It took a very loooooooong and lengthy VAR check but the goal stands. Diego Luna doubles the @realsaltlake lead in the first half #RSL | @kslsports pic.twitter.com/LKMutwaady — RSL Show on KSL 🎙️⚡️ (@rslshow) September 22, 2024

Keep An Eye On The Competition

As Real Salt Lake jostles with other teams in the Western Conference for playoff positioning, here are some other games to keep an eye on during MLS Matchday 34:

Austin FC vs Houston Dynamo FC, 6:30 p.m. MT

If Austin FC lose or draw, Real Salt Lake clinches a playoff berth, regardless of the result against Portland.

FC Dallas vs LAFC, 6:30 p.m. MT

LAFC sits in 3rd place with 49 points, just one point behind RSL.

Colorado Rapids vs Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m. MT

The Rapids sit in 4th place with 47 points, only three behind RSL.

LA Galaxy vs Vancouver Whitecaps, 8:30 p.m. MT

Both LA and Vancouver are currently in playoff position. The Galaxy sit in 1st place with 55 points, five points ahead of RSL. The Whitecaps sit in 6th place with 46 points, trailing RSL by four points.

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

RSL stays in the Salt Lake Valley to host the Portland Timbers on Saturday, September 21. Kickoff at America First Field is at 7:30 p.m. MT.

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2024 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

For more Real Salt Lake coverage and analysis, subscribe to The RSL Show and follow them on Instagram.

You can find KSL Sports coverage of Real Salt Lake here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.