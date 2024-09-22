On the Site:
Adrian Wojnarowski, Jimmer Fredette Among Celebrities At BYU/K-State Game

Sep 21, 2024, 8:53 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – The stars were out in Provo on Saturday night as BYU opened its Big 12 schedule against the No. 13 Kansas State Wildcats.

Fan favorite Jimmer Fredette appeared, posing with fans from field level before kickoff. The Team USA three-on-three basketball star was in town for Dave Rose’s induction to the BYU Athletics Hall of Fame.

BYU vs. Kansas State: Live Updates, Analysis, And More From Provo

The former BYU hooper wasn’t the only important basketball name in attendance as recently retired NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski took in the proceedings with Utah Jazz, RSL, and Utah Hockey Club owner Ryan Smith.

Wojnarowski announced his retirement from ESPN earlier in the week.

BYU is hosting freshman QB Avery Johnson and the No. 13 Kansas State Wildcats at LaVell Edwards Stadium in the Big 12 opener for both teams.

After forcing a Cougar punt on the game’s opening possession, K-State marched 53 yards before settling for a 32-yard field goal to take the early lead.

RELATED STORIES

What channel is BYU football on?

The BYU football game against No. 13 Kansas State will be broadcast on ESPN. Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler, and Stormy Buonantony will be on the call.

How to Watch:

Television

ESPN

Mobile/Streaming Devices

ESPN App (Available on Apple App Store, Google Play Store, Apple TV, Roku, Xbox, Google TV, and Amazon Fire TV)

How to Listen

Radio

KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM & 1160 AM)

  • Cougar Sports Saturday preview show from Noon to 3 p.m. (MDT)

Online

KSLSports.com

KSLNewsRadio.com

Mobile

KSL Sports app

KSL NewsRadio app

Postgame Show

BYU vs. Kansas State recap on KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

For more information on BYU football, follow our BYU Insider Mitch Harper. Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio.

BYU Cougars 2024 Schedule (3-0, 0-0)

  • Southern Illinois Salukis @ BYU Cougars  (41-13 W)
  • BYU Cougars @ SMU Mustangs (18-15 W)
  • BYU Cougars @ Wyoming Cowboys (34-14 W)
  • Kansas State Wildcats @ BYU Cougars
  • Saturday, September 28 – BYU Cougars @ Baylor Bears | Kickoff TBA
  • BYE
  • Saturday, October 12 – Arizona Wildcats @ BYU Cougars | Kickoff TBA
  • Friday, October 18 – Oklahoma State Cowboys @ BYU Cougars | Kickoff 8:15 p.m MT
  • Saturday, October 26 – BYU Cougars @ UCF Knights | Kickoff  TBA
  • BYE
  • Saturday, November 9 – BYU Cougars @ Utah Utes | Kickoff TBA
  • Saturday, November 16 – Kansas Jayhawks @ BYU Cougars | Kickoff TBA
  • Saturday, November 23 – BYU Cougars @ Arizona State Sun Devils | Kickoff TBA
  • Saturday, November 30 – Houston Cougars @ BYU Cougars | Kickoff TBA

BYU Cougars Athletics On KSL Sports

Follow the BYU Cougars with KSL Sports.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering Locals in MLB and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees and Beehive baseball coverage here.

Adrian Wojnarowski, Jimmer Fredette Among Celebrities At BYU/K-State Game