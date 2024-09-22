On the Site:
Weber State Football Dominates Northwestern State In Shutout Victory

Sep 21, 2024, 8:54 PM

NATCHITOCHES, La. – The Weber State Wildcats football team hit the road and went south to take on the Northwestern State Demons in a week four non-conference clash on Saturday.

The Cats made the travel worth it as they shut out the Demons en route to the program’s second win of the season.

Weber State Cruises To Road Win In Turpin Stadium

Despite a lack of scoring, the first quarter was action-packed.

The Demons picked up a first down on the first play of the game but then fumbled on 3rd down after moving the sticks.

The Wildcats were unable to pick up a first and then proceeded to miss a 34-yard field goal attempt. The next three drives ended in quick punts until Weber State made up for the previously missed field goal.

After breaking the seal, the Cats took off. It took just two plays on their next drive to take the top off the defense for a 35-yard passing TD.

Weber State followed up its 10-0 first quarter with an even better second quarter.

It started on the first drive as Damon Bankston capped off a 9-play, 60-yard drive with a short rushing touchdown.

After increasing their lead to 20 midway through the quarter, the Cats put together another quick scoring drive before the half. Richie Munoz found Jaden Thrower on the left side and perfectly placed the ball over the Northwestern defensive back.

Weber State took the 27-0 advantage into the halftime break.

There were fewer offensive fireworks in the second half but the Wildcats still had the edge.

Starting with the ball, Bankston took three carries for 29 yards to set up the offense in enemy territory. Munoz then unloaded a pass to Jayleen Record across the middle who boosted past the secondary and into the end zone.

The Wildcats added insult to injury later in the quarter as they forced a safety to increase the lead to 36.

Weber State tacked on one more field goal in the fourth.

Interestingly, the time of possession was almost dead even. However, the Wildcats had nearly 300 more yards of total offense and 11 more first downs.

Weber State will return home for its next game against the McNeese Cowboys on Saturday, September 28.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

