K-9 retires from Santa Clara-Ivins police force

IVINS, Washington County — The Santa Clara-Ivins Public Safety Department announced that Copper, a K-9 member of the police force, is retiring after six years on the team.

The announcement was made via a Facebook post and signed by Chief Jaron L. Studley, the public safety director.

“It’s heartwarming to see the compassion the community has shown for K9 Copper,” said Studley.

Normally, a retiring K-9 is auctioned like any city resource, with members of the police department getting to bid first. But, in the case of Copper, the city of Ivins is looking to do something different.

“Copper is more than just a resource,” Studley said. “She’s been a beloved member of our team, bringing joy and companionship to everyone at SCI.”

With that in mind, the department decided to send Copper home with one of her handlers, Officer Todd O’Bray. He and Officer Jesse Hall were both praised in the announcement for their hard work and impact on the community.

The department celebrated Copper’s retirement with Facebook reels, a photo collage, gifts, and a radio broadcast in her honor.

Copper established an impressive resume during her six-year career. She took part in more than 420 operations seizing fentanyl, cocaine, and other illegal drugs. Copper also played an important role in numerous arrests. Officers praised her for her hard work, composure, and positive influence in the community.

“Enjoy your well-deserved retirement!” the department said in a reel posted to Facebook.