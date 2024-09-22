On the Site:
BYU Grabs Lead Over Kansas State On Scoop And Score Fumble Recovery

Sep 21, 2024, 10:00 PM

PROVO, Utah – BYU was prepared to head into halftime with a one-score deficit against the nation’s No. 13 team. Instead, a scoop and score fumble return from Tommy Prassas gave the Cougars their first lead of the ball game.

In no hurry, with less than 90 seconds left until halftime, K-State’s DJ Giddens took a big hit as he tried to get around the corner.

BYU vs. Kansas State: Live Updates, Analysis, And More From Provo

The ball squirted loose, and Prassas pounced. The freshman safety picked up the football and raced into the end zone with several teammates hot on his tail. It was the first BYU fumble return for a touchdown since Eddie Heckard did it against Oklahoma State in 2023.

It was the Cougars’ first touchdown of the night as BYU turned a 6-3 deficit into a 10-6 lead.

What channel is BYU football on?

The BYU football game against No. 13 Kansas State will be broadcast on ESPN. Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler, and Stormy Buonantony will be on the call.

How to Watch:

Television

ESPN

Mobile/Streaming Devices

ESPN App (Available on Apple App Store, Google Play Store, Apple TV, Roku, Xbox, Google TV, and Amazon Fire TV)

How to Listen

Radio

KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM & 1160 AM)

  • Cougar Sports Saturday preview show from Noon to 3 p.m. (MDT)

Online

KSLSports.com

KSLNewsRadio.com

Mobile

KSL Sports app

KSL NewsRadio app

Postgame Show

BYU vs. Kansas State recap on KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

For more information on BYU football, follow our BYU insider Mitch Harper. Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on Twitter/X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

BYU Cougars 2024 Schedule (3-0, 0-0)

  • Southern Illinois Salukis @ BYU Cougars  (41-13 W)
  • BYU Cougars @ SMU Mustangs (18-15 W)
  • BYU Cougars @ Wyoming Cowboys (34-14 W)
  • Kansas State Wildcats @ BYU Cougars
  • Saturday, September 28 – BYU Cougars @ Baylor Bears | Kickoff TBA
  • BYE
  • Saturday, October 12 – Arizona Wildcats @ BYU Cougars | Kickoff TBA
  • Friday, October 18 – Oklahoma State Cowboys @ BYU Cougars | Kickoff 8:15 p.m MT
  • Saturday, October 26 – BYU Cougars @ UCF Knights | Kickoff  TBA
  • BYE
  • Saturday, November 9 – BYU Cougars @ Utah Utes | Kickoff TBA
  • Saturday, November 16 – Kansas Jayhawks @ BYU Cougars | Kickoff TBA
  • Saturday, November 23 – BYU Cougars @ Arizona State Sun Devils | Kickoff TBA
  • Saturday, November 30 – Houston Cougars @ BYU Cougars | Kickoff TBA

BYU Cougars Athletics On KSL Sports

Follow the BYU Cougars with KSL Sports.

BYU’s Parker Kingston Completes Wild Punt Return For Touchdown

What a difference seven minutes of game time can make. BYU trailed 6-0 before Will Ferrin hit a 31-yard field goal with 2:10 left in the first half.

20 minutes ago

BYU Football Capitalizes On Back-To-Back First Half Turnovers

A pair of backbreaking turnovers in the final 90 seconds of the first half cost No. 13 Kansas State a chance at a halftime lead over BYU.

53 minutes ago

Real Salt Lake Draw Portland And Clinch Playoffs In Electrifying Match

Real Salt Lake entered their battle with the Timbers on Saturday night with the chance to clinch an Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs berth with just a single point. Chicho Arango also had aspirations of history, only one goal away from breaking Real Salt Lake's long-standing single-season goal record. With so many important pre-match storylines, Saturday's Fall fixture had the potential to be an instant classic.

1 hour ago

Weber State Football Dominates Northwestern State In Shutout Victory

Weber State Football hit the road and went south to take on Northwestern State in a week four non-conference clash on Saturday.

2 hours ago

Adrian Wojnarowski, Jimmer Fredette Among Celebrities At BYU/K-State Game

PROVO, Utah – The stars were out in Provo on Saturday night as BYU opened its Big 12 schedule against the No. 13 Kansas State Wildcats. Fan favorite Jimmer Fredette appeared, posing with fans from field level before kickoff. The Team USA three-on-three basketball star was in town for Dave Rose’s induction to the BYU Athletics […]

2 hours ago

Diego Luna Scores From Close Range To Extend The Real Salt Lake Lead

Less than ten minutes into their match versus the Portland Timbers, Real Salt Lake moves one step closer to clinching a playoff spot, taking a 1-0 lead.

3 hours ago

