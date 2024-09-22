BYU Grabs Lead Over Kansas State On Scoop And Score Fumble Recovery

PROVO, Utah – BYU was prepared to head into halftime with a one-score deficit against the nation’s No. 13 team. Instead, a scoop and score fumble return from Tommy Prassas gave the Cougars their first lead of the ball game.

In no hurry, with less than 90 seconds left until halftime, K-State’s DJ Giddens took a big hit as he tried to get around the corner.

The ball squirted loose, and Prassas pounced. The freshman safety picked up the football and raced into the end zone with several teammates hot on his tail. It was the first BYU fumble return for a touchdown since Eddie Heckard did it against Oklahoma State in 2023.

It was the Cougars’ first touchdown of the night as BYU turned a 6-3 deficit into a 10-6 lead.

