BYU Football Capitalizes On Back-To-Back First Half Turnovers

PROVO, Utah – A pair of backbreaking turnovers in the final 90 seconds of the first half cost No. 13 Kansas State a chance at a halftime lead. BYU took advantage of two offensive miscues to grab a 17-6 halftime lead.

Following a fumble that freshman safety Tommy Prassas picked up and ran into the end zone, the Wildcats had one more opportunity at mounting a scoring drive before the break.

TYLER BATTY. BALL HAWK. 📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/9VhcDy70g2 — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) September 22, 2024

Instead of leading his team down the field, sophomore QB Avery Johnson had a pass tipped at the line of scrimmage, leading to an interception by Tyler Batty.

The first INT of Batty’s career put BYU in scoring position at the Wildcat 29-yard-line. Jake Retzlaff lofted a perfectly placed pass to Chase Roberts in the end zone on second-and-four. Roberts got the toe tap down, giving BYU a stunning 17-6 halftime lead after the extra point.

Kansas State outgained the Cougars 167 yards to 135 yards in the first half. The Wildcats ran for 124 yards on the ground compared to ten rushing yards for BYU.

Jake Retzlaff is 11-for-16 for 125 yards and a touchdown. K-State QB Avery Johnson is 6-of-12 for 43 yards and an INT.

