BYU’s Parker Kingston Completes Wild Punt Return For Touchdown

PROVO, Utah – What a difference seven minutes of game time can make. BYU trailed 6-0 before Will Ferrin hit a 31-yard field goal with 2:10 left in the first half.

Since that moment, the Cougar’s defense has forced three turnovers, the offense has gotten rolling, and Parker Kingston got the special teams involved with a 93-yard punt return for a touchdown.

Parker Kingston returns a punt for a touchdown! pic.twitter.com/UpmKR5EH1x — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 22, 2024

Already leading 24-6, and with all the momentum, Kingston appeared to muff the K-State punt near the Cougar’s own goal line. Rather than panic, Kingston picked up the football and weaved through the Wildcats for the first BYU punt return touchdown since JD Falslev did it in 2013 against Middle Tennessee State.

It was the first special teams TD given up by Kansas State since 2018.

BYU’s defense has made the difference, forcing a fumble that Tommy Prassas returned for six late in the first half. Immediately after, Tyler Batty picked off an Avery Johnson pass, leading to a 23-yard TD pass from Jake Retzlaff to Chase Roberts.

The Cougar defense came up big after halftime when Harrison Taggart intercepted a Johnson pass on the Wildcats’ first possession of the half. Retzlaff turned that INT into a three-yard TD pass to Darius Lassiter, giving BYU a 24-6 lead.

First punt return for a touchdown from #BYU since JD Falslev in 2013 against Middle Tennessee.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 22, 2024

Despite the deficit, K-State has outgained BYU 259 yards to 162.

BYU Cougars 2024 Schedule (3-0, 0-0)

Southern Illinois Salukis @ BYU Cougars (41-13 W)

BYU Cougars @ SMU Mustangs (18-15 W)

BYU Cougars @ Wyoming Cowboys (34-14 W)

Kansas State Wildcats @ BYU Cougars

Saturday, September 28 – BYU Cougars @ Baylor Bears | Kickoff TBA

BYE

Saturday, October 12 – Arizona Wildcats @ BYU Cougars | Kickoff TBA

Friday, October 18 – Oklahoma State Cowboys @ BYU Cougars | Kickoff 8:15 p.m MT

Saturday, October 26 – BYU Cougars @ UCF Knights | Kickoff TBA

BYE

Saturday, November 9 – BYU Cougars @ Utah Utes | Kickoff TBA

Saturday, November 16 – Kansas Jayhawks @ BYU Cougars | Kickoff TBA

Saturday, November 23 – BYU Cougars @ Arizona State Sun Devils | Kickoff TBA

Saturday, November 30 – Houston Cougars @ BYU Cougars | Kickoff TBA

