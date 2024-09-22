Instant Takeaways From BYU’s Dominant Win Over No. 13 Kansas State

PROVO, Utah – BYU football earns a statement win by taking down No. 13 Kansas State 38-9 to open Big 12 play.

The win improves BYU’s record to 4-0 overall and 1-0 in the Big 12 Conference.

Kansas State drops to 3-1 and 0-1 in the league.

Here are the takeaways from BYU’s dominant victory in Provo.

This game produced the craziest stretch of play you’ll ever see in a college football game

When Will Ferrin booted a 31-yard field goal with 2:10 remaining in the second quarter, BYU trailed Kansas State 6-3.

They went into the halftime locker room with a 17-6 lead.

BYU freshman safety Tommy Prassas had a scoop-and-score that he returned for a touchdown with 1:08 remaining in the half. Then, during the next K-State possession, Avery Johnson tossed an interception to BYU DE Tyler Batty.

Jake Retzlaff quickly went to work and connected with Chase Roberts on a 23-yard touchdown with 29 seconds left.

It was one of the craziest stretches and most extreme momentum swings you’ll ever see in a college football game.

BYU’s good fortunes continued in the third quarter when Harrison Taggart picked off Avery Johnson for his second interception, then Parker Kingston had a 90-yard punt return for a touchdown.

BYU’s defense is for real

The first two Kansas State drives, BYU’s defense struggled to get stops as the Wildcats put together long sustained drives. Yet, despite the time-consuming drives, K-State only had six points.

Those holds on field goals created an opportunity for the craziness for BYU to capitalize and take the lead at the end of the first half.

BYU’s defense has turned the corner. They showed in the win over Kansas State that they have the talent and scheme to put BYU in a spot to win any game in the Big 12.

Kansas State was on an 11-game streak of scoring 28 points or more, which led the FBS entering the game on Saturday. That streak is now over.

Linebacker Jack Kelly continues to elevate his NFL draft stock. Early in the game, he created HAVOC on Avery Johnson. His hit on Johnson caused BYU’s first touchdown on the scoop-and-score.

In the fourth quarter, Kelly pulled off BYU’s first sack of the game. It was the seventh sack for BYU’s defense this season.

Isaiah Glasker had an excellent shoestring tackle to stop Johnson on fourth down to end the third quarter.

BYU’s defense can potentially be among the top defensive units in the Big 12.

The crowd was electric

Kansas State is not known for being a team that beats itself. Chris Klieman was visibly upset entering the fourth quarter on the television broadcast because he felt they were beating themselves.

Part of the headaches has to be attributed to BYU’s crowd.

The sellout crowd of more than 64,000 fans caused false starts and illegal formations. It was a flashback to when BYU took down Arizona State in 2021, and the crowd contributed to generating penalties for the Sun Devils.

Sione I. Moa is a tough runner

There was a stretch in the first quarter where it looked like BYU was abandoning the ground attack without LJ Martin and Hinckley Ropati.

True freshman Sione I. Moa earned the start, the first of his BYU career. He initially made his impact felt in the receiving game, but then as the momentum shifted to BYU after the wave of points, Moa began heating up as well.

Moa showcased his tough running style.

He stood out during fall camp, primarily with the third or fourth team. However, due to injuries, he made the most of his opportunities and issued a statement that, with or without BYU’s top two runners, he deserves a spot in BYU’s RB rotation going forward.

Moa’s touchdown early in the fourth quarter embodied the physicality he displayed in his running style throughout the upset win.

BYU’s Offensive Line stepped up with a retooled lineup

BYU had to dig into its depth at right guard. The third-string Bruce Mitchell got the start as Sonny Makasini and Austin Leausa were out due to injuries.

Mitchell earned his first career start.

The BYU offensive line had some struggles early as Kansas State looked to bring early pressure to rattle Retzlaff. But they locked in and limited Kansas State to only two sacks with a first-time starter.

It’s another sign of the improved play from new offensive line coach TJ Woods and how far this group has come along since last year.

No turnovers for Jake Retzlaff

Jake Retzlaff’s final stat line isn’t going to rewrite the national leaderboards. But for the BYU faithful, Retzlaff’s final stat line was significant because it included zero turnovers.

Retzlaff didn’t throw any interceptions and he didn’t fumble the ball on any of the few quarterback runs.

The most impressive part of Retzlaff’s night was when BYU had the momentum in their favor. He went on the attack and took shots downfield to capitalize on the moment instantly.

