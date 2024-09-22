Utah Tech Fights Hard In Loss To UC Davis

DAVIS, CALIFORNIA- Utah Tech’s offensive struggles continued as they took on UC Davis in California on Saturday night. Turning the ball over four times, and punting seven times, the Trailblazers did not spend much time on the UC Davis side of the field. The Aggies enjoyed more than 38 minutes of possession, stuffing the stat sheet with 419 yards of offense.

Utah Tech scored a touchdown in each of the final two frames to make the scoreline closer, but UC Davis dominated both sides of the ball on their way to a 32-14 victory.

Utah Tech In The First Half

UC Davis’ first drive of the game was a short one, only lasting a minute and a half, resulting in a punt. But the Aggies quickly regained possession of the ball after Reggie Graff threw an interception on Utah Tech’s third play of the game. This would only be the beginning of Graff’s struggles on Satruday.

UC Davis turned the interception into a touchdown on a Lan Larison touchdown run, putting the Aggies up 6-0 with the missed PAT.

Once the Trailblazers got the ball back, the hole they were already in became deeper, as Reggie Graff fumbled a ball that was recovered by UC Davis, deep in Utah Tech territory. A second turnover on consecutive drives turned into more points for the Aggies, thanks to a 19-yard Hunter Ridley touchdown.

Utah Tech got the ball back, only to punt it 71 seconds later.

The ensuing drive from the Aggies was a slow chug that lasted nine minutes and thirty-five seconds. The 19 plays stretched across 85 yards, including 12 runs. Despite the march, UC Davis was forced to kick a 27-yard field goal, putting the Aggies up 12-0.

The next three possessions on the field resulted in punts, chewing up nearly half of the second quarter.

UC Davis kicker Hunter Ridley got a lot of work in the first half, kicking two more field goals in the first half to extend the UC Davis lead to 18-0 at halftime.

Between UC Davis scores, Reggie Graff threw another interception.

Utah Tech In The Second Half

The Utah Tech Trailblazers received the second-half kick-off, where they would only run three plays before Andy Day fumbled, giving UC Davis the ball on the Utah Tech 26-yard line.

The Aggies finally punched one in off of a Trailblazer turnover, courtesy of Miles Hastings pass to Lan Larison from two yards out, stacking onto the lead to make it 25-0.

Following the UC Davis touchdown, Utah Tech would finally break through. The five-play, 75-yard drive was given life on a 37-yard run from Reggie Graff.

The QB draw would set up another Reggie Graff run from 12 yards out for the touchdown. Utah Tech put their first points on the board, narrowing the deficit to 25-7.

UC Davis immediately answered with another scoring drive with another Lan Larison touchdown run.

The next eight drives featured five punts, a Utah Tech missed field goal, and two UC Davis turnovers, one fumble, and one turnover on downs.

The final points of the night came with 2:21 remaining in the fourth quarter. It was a long ball from Reggie Graff, 48 yards to Bryce Parker for the touchdown, making the final score Utah Tech 14, UC Davis 32.

Up Next For Utah Tech

Utah Tech will take on the Abilene Christian Wildcats in St. George next Saturday night at 7 p.m. MT.

