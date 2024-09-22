On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CNN

Cat got lost in Yellowstone and wandered 1,000 miles back home

Sep 22, 2024, 9:27 AM

California resident Susanne Anguiano holds her cat Rayne Beau, who was found after going missing in...

California resident Susanne Anguiano holds her cat Rayne Beau, who was found after going missing in Yellowstone National Park. (KSBW via CNN Newsource)

(KSBW via CNN Newsource)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY ASHLEY R. WILLIAMS, CNN


KSLTV.com

(CNN)A cat who got lost in Yellowstone National Park somehow traveled more than 900 miles to return home after two months, with help from the pet’s microchip, an animal welfare organization said.

Rayne Beau is a 2-and-a-half-year-old seal point-mitted Siamese. His owners, Susanne and Benny Anguiano from Salinas, California, were visiting the park in Wyoming when he wandered off, Susanne told CNN.

The recently relocated cat, whose name is pronounced as “rainbow,” went missing on the first day of their trip to Fishing Bridge RV Park on June 4, Anguiano said.

“My husband is my hero because he went every day into the forest for hours looking for him,” Anguiano told CNN affiliate KSBW this week.

Rayne Beau ran off into the forest after getting startled, and the couple’s attempts to lure him back with his favorite treats and toys were unsuccessful, KSBW reported.

“We had to leave without him,” Anguiano told KSBW. “That was the hardest day because I felt like I was abandoning him.”

The heartbroken pet owner said she never lost hope of finding her missing pet, according to KSBW. However, they adopted another cat a month after Rayne Beau went missing to keep his sister company, Anguiano told CNN.

The couple had rescued Rayne Beau and his twin sister Starr when they were 11 weeks old, according to Anguiano.

Then, 61 days after Rayne Beau went missing, the couple received a notification about a cat with Rayne Beau’s identification number being located, KSBW reported.

Rayne Beau was found in Roseville, California, around 190 miles away from his home in Salinas. He was then taken to the Placer Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in Roseville, the society’s CEO, Leilani Fratis, confirmed in an email to CNN.

“We hope everyone will see the benefits of microchipping their pets,” Fratis said.

Rayne Beau is pictured reunited with his sibling. (Courtesy Susanne Anguiano via CNN Newsource)

The cat was found in poor health by the woman who turned him in, KSBW reported.

“We have been in contact with the woman who found him in Roseville and took him in for a couple of nights before she could get him to the SPCA,” Anguiano told CNN.

In total, the cat somehow traveled more than 1,000 miles from Wyoming, to Roseville and onward home to Salinas, California.

The couple said they’re not sure how Rayne Beau made it back to California, but they are thankful he’s back home.

“We are ecstatic to have him back,” Anguiano said. “I look at him every day and am so grateful and tell him, ‘Do you know how many weeks I had been praying to see that face again?’”

KSL 5 TV Live

CNN

FILE - "I Voted Early" stickers sit in a bucket by the ballot box at the City of Minneapolis early ...

Elise Hammond and Shania Shelton, CNN

Here’s what these young voters say are their top issues in the 2024 election

Young voters share their top issues in the 2024 election.

32 minutes ago

This is a locator map of Israel and the Palestinian Territories. The Al Jazeera office is located i...

Abeer Salman, Irene Nasser and Niamh Kennedy, CNN

Israeli soldiers raid and order closure of Al Jazeera’s Ramallah offices

Israel’s military has raided and ordered the closure of Al Jazeera’s office in Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank, the network said.

1 hour ago

Supporters of President Donald Trump gather to protest the election results at the Maricopa County ...

Bob Ortega and Anna-Maja Rappard, CNN

As threats grow, funds for election security see a squeeze

When the ballot counting begins inside Arizona’s Maricopa County Tabulation Center this November, election workers will be protected behind doors and windows with bullet-proof glass and two layers of fencing.

13 hours ago

Letcher County Sheriff Shawn M. Stines is pictured. Investigators are trying to determine what moti...

Dalia Faheid, Cindy Von Quednow, Artemis Moshtaghian and Andy Rose, CNN

Kentucky sheriff killed judge in his chambers following an argument, police say

Investigators are trying to determine why a Kentucky sheriff allegedly shot and killed a district judge after they argued inside the judge’s chambers, according to Kentucky State Police.

13 hours ago

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign event in Atlanta on September 20. (Joe Raedle/Get...

Samantha Waldenberg, CNN

Harris accepts CNN debate invitation for October 23

Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday accepted an invitation from CNN to debate former President Donald Trump on October 23.

21 hours ago

A mural is displayed in an alley downtown on September 16, 2024 in Springfield, Ohio. (Luke Sharret...

Elizabeth Wolfe, Melissa Alonso, Jeff Winter and Chelsea Bailey, CNN

Vance’s team was told Haitian immigrant rumors were false

Trump's campaign continued to push false claims about Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, even after a top city leader told a campaign staffer for its vice presidential nominee the rumors were “baseless.”

22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

How lighting impacts your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Cat got lost in Yellowstone and wandered 1,000 miles back home