ENTERTAINMENT

Diddy faces public scrutiny over alleged sex crimes as questions arise about future of his music

Sep 22, 2024, 9:53 AM

FILE - Sean Combs arrives at the Pre-Grammy Gala And Salute To Industry Icons at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP, File)

BY JONATHAN LANDRUM JR. AP ENTERTAINMENT WRITER


LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sean “Diddy” Combs created a hit-making empire with big name performers, earning his place as a savvy music mogul and becoming a three-time Grammy winner while securing high-profile deals across other industries.

But now, Combs’ kingdom is collapsing under charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. He was arrested in New York on Sept. 16 and accused in an indictment of using his “power and prestige” to induce female victims and male sex workers in “Freak Offs” along with allegations of abuse dating back to 2008.

If convicted, Combs could face at least 15 years in prison. He is awaiting trial after pleading not guilty.

Since several allegations surfaced last year, Combs’ public image has taken a nosedive as major deals slipped away: He stepped down as Revolt TV chairman then later sold off his majority stake in the company. He reportedly lost a reality show with Hulu and his influential fashion line Sean John no longer can be found on the Macy’s department store website.

After footage emerged from 2016 of Combs’ hotel hallway attack of then-girlfriend R&B singer Cassie, he lost the key to the city of New York, Peloton paused the usage of his music and he saw his honorary degree from Howard University evaporate in disgrace. His charter school, Capital Preparatory School in Harlem, also cut ties with him.

Earlier this year, Combs withdrew a lawsuit filed last year against Diageo as part of a settlement with the London-based spirits giant, making the company the sole owner of Ciroc and DeLeon.

Combs may have lost his major deals but his music remains untouched, at least for now. While awaiting further details, let’s delve into Combs’ music and his public image in the wake of the indictment.

Where his music stands

Combs’ Bad Boy Records might be associated with 1990s artists like Notorious B.I.G., Faith Evans, Ma$e and 112, but his label was still in the mix with recent releases by a couple of popular performers.

Last year, Combs released his first solo studio album since 2006 with “The Love Album: Off the Grid” and Janelle Monae put out “The Age of Pleasure” through his label. Both projects were

Grammy nominated including Monae’s album, which earned a nomination in the record of the year category.

In 2022, Machine Gun Kelly dropped his album “Mainstream Sellout” under the Bad Boy umbrella too.

Despite his arrest, Combs’ music is still available on several major streaming services including Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music. The streamers have yet to comment on their plans for how his music will be featured on their platform in the future.

Before the release of “The Love Album,” Combs reassigned his Bad Boy publishing rights back to artists and songwriters. The move came after some criticized him over the years for mistreating his artists.

How Diddy’s peers are reacting

Some expressed concern for Combs’ children, while others feel shame over his alleged missteps and actions, which have become the subject of jokes.

Entertainers from 50 Cent, LL Cool J, Shyne, Aubrey O’Day, Charlamagne tha God and the Notorious B.I.G.’s mother have publicly shared their thoughts on Combs.

“I feel for his kids,” LL Cool J told The Associated Press in a recent interview. He and Combs collaborated on the 1997 album “Phenomenon.”

While LL Cool J showed concern, 50 Cent took a jab in a social media post. The rapper turned TV mogul trolled Combs after he learned law enforcement seized drugs, videos and more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant during raids at his Los Angeles and Florida homes.

50 Cent posted his thoughts after a recent appearance on the Drew Barrymore’ talk show.

“Here I am keeping good company with @thedrewbarrymoreshow and I don’t have 1,000 bottles of lube at the house,” said 50 Cent, who often has criticized Combs during the accusations. He expects to release a docuseries on Netflix about the allegations against Combs.

Shyne, a former Bad Boy artist, said he finds no satisfaction in seeing Combs potentially facing prison time despite past trouble between them.

“This is someone who destroyed my life,” said Shyne, who was convicted of assault and other charges stemming from a Manhattan nightclub shooting that injured three people in 1999. Combs’ then-girlfriend, singer and actor Jennifer Lopez, also was there when shots rang out.

Combs was acquitted of charges that he took an illegal gun into the club and tried to bribe his driver to take the fall for the weapon. However, Shyne was convicted of assault and other charges in the shooting and served about eight years in prison.

Now going by Moses Barrow, he is a member of the House of Representatives in his native Belize, where his father was once prime minister.

“But do I take any joy or any satisfaction with what he’s going through? Absolutely not,” he continued. “I am different than most people. No one has to fail for me to succeed.”

After B.I.G.’s mother, Voletta Wallace, saw Combs’ attack of Cassie, she wanted to “slap the daylights” out of him. She felt embarrassed for Combs, who along with her son played a huge role in shaping 1990s East Coast hip-hop.

Are people canceling Diddy’s music?

The short answer is mostly no. However, listeners of Combs’ music are proceeding with caution. Some online are questioning whether it’s time to back away from his records.

Most online are saying that could be challenging, especially since many of his biggest hits are collaborations with other artists.

Combs has had several infectious singles including “I’ll Be Missing You” with Faith Evans and 112, “Victory” featuring The Notorious B.I.G. and Busta Rhymes, “I Need a Girl (Part One)” with

Usher and Loon, “Last Night” with Keyshia Cole and “Been Around the World” with Ma$e, who also teamed with Combs on “Can’t Nobody Hold Me Down.”

