On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

100-acre Epic Sports Park sees grand opening in Provo

Sep 22, 2024, 12:24 PM | Updated: 12:56 pm

Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi attends the grand opening of the Epic Sports Park. (KSL TV)...

Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi attends the grand opening of the Epic Sports Park. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Jacob Freeman's Profile Picture

BY JACOB FREEMAN


KSLTV.com

PROVO — Families gathered at the new Epic Sports Park in Provo Saturday to celebrate its grand opening.

The new 100-acre park, located near Provo Airport, features 21 multi-use fields, with 45 pickleball courts still under construction. Once construction is finished, the park will be the largest regional sports park in Utah, a spokesperson for Provo said in a press release.

Scott Henderson, Provo City Chief Administrative Officer, said there’s unmet demand for sports fields in the community — around 330 Provo sports teams have been competing for time on only 11 fields.

“Our unmet sports programming needs created significant pressure, which would only be magnified as our community continues to grow,” said Doug Robins, Provo City Parks and Recreation Director. “Knowing our neighborhood parks couldn’t accommodate this increasing sports need made this new facility essential.”

Aside from meeting public demand for fields, officials said the new complex will also bring serious economic opportunity to the community.

It’s not just a win for our local athletes but also a significant boost for local businesses, creating new opportunities and attracting more customers to our community,” said Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi.

“Sports travel tourism is a $45-billion industry in the U.S. and growing each year,” Henderson said. “The Epic Sports Park will become a catalyst of visitation and investment in Provo bringing $40 million annually into our regional economy.”

The city aims to achieve this economic boon by becoming a destination for sports tournaments. The plan seems to be working already, with three major tournaments booked for this fall.

“These events are projected to generate $3.1 million in local spending, including over 6,100 room nights booked at local hotels,” Robbins said.

He also said the park was designed to be family-friendly — ample parking, easy navigation and way-finding signs are all features of the park.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

An elk herd crosses I-80 by I-215 near Parleys Canyon in Salt Lake City on March 19, 2023. New wild...

Tim Vandenack, KSL.com

UDOT installs fencing at I-80/I-84 junction to prevent car-wildlife crashes

Summit County elk, and motorists at the I-80/I-84 interchange, now have some added protection, and more are on the way.

1 hour ago

...

Jacob Freeman

12-year-old missing and endangered in Millcreek

A 12-year-old boy went missing in Millcreek, according to Unified Police Department. He is considered endangered.

2 hours ago

The Japanese Church of Christ (JCC) has celebrated its 100th anniversary known as “A Century of ...

Alton Barnhart

Japanese Church of Christ celebrates “A Century of Loving Faith”

The Japanese Church of Christ (JCC) has celebrated its 100th anniversary known as “A Century of Loving Faith,”  at 268 West Japantown Street. 

2 hours ago

Jenny Taylor...

KSL TV

Sunday Edition: Jennie Taylor

Jennie Taylor, founder of the Major Brent Taylor Foundation, joins Boyd Matheson this week on Sunday Edition.

3 hours ago

Visiting a farmers market is a great way to support local agriculture. However, it’s not always e...

MICHELLE LEE

Make the most of your farmers market buys

The farmers market offers a wide variety of fruits and vegetables, some that you’ve probably never seen before. How do you pick and plan meals around such a big selection?

4 hours ago

According to BYU professor and graphic designer Doug Thomas, the font Futura has had an interesting...

Peter Rosen

Futura: A one hundred-year-old font of the future

According to BYU professor and graphic designer Doug Thomas, the font Futura has had an interesting history.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

How lighting impacts your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

100-acre Epic Sports Park sees grand opening in Provo