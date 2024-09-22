100-acre Epic Sports Park sees grand opening in Provo

PROVO — Families gathered at the new Epic Sports Park in Provo Saturday to celebrate its grand opening.

The new 100-acre park, located near Provo Airport, features 21 multi-use fields, with 45 pickleball courts still under construction. Once construction is finished, the park will be the largest regional sports park in Utah, a spokesperson for Provo said in a press release.

Scott Henderson, Provo City Chief Administrative Officer, said there’s unmet demand for sports fields in the community — around 330 Provo sports teams have been competing for time on only 11 fields.

“Our unmet sports programming needs created significant pressure, which would only be magnified as our community continues to grow,” said Doug Robins, Provo City Parks and Recreation Director. “Knowing our neighborhood parks couldn’t accommodate this increasing sports need made this new facility essential.”

Aside from meeting public demand for fields, officials said the new complex will also bring serious economic opportunity to the community.

“It’s not just a win for our local athletes but also a significant boost for local businesses, creating new opportunities and attracting more customers to our community,” said Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi.

“Sports travel tourism is a $45-billion industry in the U.S. and growing each year,” Henderson said. “The Epic Sports Park will become a catalyst of visitation and investment in Provo bringing $40 million annually into our regional economy.”

The city aims to achieve this economic boon by becoming a destination for sports tournaments. The plan seems to be working already, with three major tournaments booked for this fall.

“These events are projected to generate $3.1 million in local spending, including over 6,100 room nights booked at local hotels,” Robbins said.

He also said the park was designed to be family-friendly — ample parking, easy navigation and way-finding signs are all features of the park.