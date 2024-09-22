On the Site:
Sep 22, 2024, 10:52 AM | Updated: 11:36 am

Jennie Taylor, founder of the Major Brent Taylor Foundation, joins Boyd Matheson this week on Sunday Edition. Jennie Taylor highlights the recent trip to Fort Moore in Georgia with Gold Star Families. She explains the experience shared in those moments at the memorials and how it helps those grieving feel uplifted, empowered, and connected to others. Jennie also talks about the 9/11 project ‘Cache Valley Remembers,’ as well as the principles we need to be thinking about as we march forward as a unified people. In his final thoughts, Boyd looks back at what the recent political assassination attempts reveal about us, the American people.

