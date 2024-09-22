Japanese Church of Christ celebrates “A Century of Loving Faith”

SALT LAKE CITY – The Japanese Church of Christ (JCC) has celebrated its 100th anniversary known as “A Century of Loving Faith,” at 268 West Japantown Street.

The JCC Christ celebrated its 100th anniversary, as well as bringing two congregations to celebrate their 10-year anniversaries. These additional congregations were the Free Wesleyan Church (a member of the Tongan American Free Wesleyan Church group) and the Kachin Trinity Church.

The open house event began at 2 p.m. free to the public at the Japantown Garden, east of the chapel. The newly renovated chapel held photographic exhibits of Utah during the stages of WWII, showing the Congressional Gold Medal Nisei soldiers.

Patrons would also see live cultural performances by the Kenshin Taiko Group from both the Tongan American Free Wesleyan and Kachin Trinity congregations.

The ceremony was followed by a viewing of “Stamp Our Story: Honoring America’s Nisei Veterans,” an award-winning, short documentary film focusing on the story of Go For Broke: Japanese American Soldiers of WW2 Forever Stamp.

Along with the viewing, special commemorative and postmark keepsakes were given to those in attendance.