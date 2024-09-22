On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Japanese Church of Christ celebrates “A Century of Loving Faith”

Sep 22, 2024, 12:01 PM

The Japanese Church of Christ (JCC) has celebrated its 100th anniversary known as “A Century of ...

The Japanese Church of Christ (JCC) has celebrated its 100th anniversary known as “A Century of Loving Faith,” at 268 West Japantown Street. (Istvan Bartos, KSL TV)

(Istvan Bartos, KSL TV)

Alton Barnhart's Profile Picture

BY ALTON BARNHART


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY The Japanese Church of Christ (JCC) has celebrated its 100th anniversary known as “A Century of Loving Faith,” at 268 West Japantown Street. 

The JCC Christ celebrated its 100th anniversary, as well as bringing two congregations to celebrate their 10-year anniversaries. These additional congregations were the Free Wesleyan Church (a member of the Tongan American Free Wesleyan Church group) and the Kachin Trinity Church.

The open house event began at 2 p.m. free to the public at the Japantown Garden, east of the chapel. The newly renovated chapel held photographic exhibits of Utah during the stages of WWII, showing the Congressional Gold Medal Nisei soldiers. 

Patrons would also see live cultural performances by the Kenshin Taiko Group from both the Tongan American Free Wesleyan and Kachin Trinity congregations.

The ceremony was followed by a viewing of “Stamp Our Story: Honoring America’s Nisei Veterans,” an award-winning, short documentary film focusing on the story of Go For Broke: Japanese American Soldiers of WW2 Forever Stamp. 

Along with the viewing, special commemorative and postmark keepsakes were given to those in attendance. 

The ceremony was followed by a viewing of “Stamp Our Story: Honoring America’s Nisei Veterans.” (Istvan Bartos, KSL TV) The open house event began at 2 p.m. being free to the public at the Japantown Garden, east of the chapel. (Istvan Bartos, KSL TV) Patrons would also see live cultural performances from the Kenshin Taiko Group and the Tongan American Free Wesleyan and Kachin Trinity congregations. (Istvan Bartos, KSL TV)

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Jenny Taylor...

KSL TV

Sunday Edition: Jennie Taylor

Jennie Taylor, founder of the Major Brent Taylor Foundation, joins Boyd Matheson this week on Sunday Edition.

1 hour ago

Visiting a farmers market is a great way to support local agriculture. However, it’s not always e...

MICHELLE LEE

Make the most of your farmers market buys

The farmers market offers a wide variety of fruits and vegetables, some that you’ve probably never seen before. How do you pick and plan meals around such a big selection?

2 hours ago

According to BYU professor and graphic designer Doug Thomas, the font Futura has had an interesting...

Peter Rosen

Futura: A one hundred-year-old font of the future

According to BYU professor and graphic designer Doug Thomas, the font Futura has had an interesting history.

4 hours ago

Tina Jones has been missing for 13 months. Friends and family are trying to get the word out about ...

Alex Cabrero

Family and Friends of missing woman still looking for answers one year later

Friends and family of Tina Jones are trying to get the word out about her disappearance. Jones has been missing for 13 months, and was last seen in Clearfield in August 2023.

14 hours ago

K-9 copper gets an affectionate headpat as she retires from serving in the Public Safety Department...

Kyle Remund, KSL NewsRadio

K-9 retires from Santa Clara-Ivins police force

The Santa Clara-Ivins Public Safety Department announced that Copper, a K-9 member of the police force, is retiring after six years on the team.

15 hours ago

Ten soldiers with the Utah Army National Guard's 115th Engineer Facilities Detachment returned home...

Mark Jones

10 soldiers with Utah Army National Guard return home from overseas deployment

Ten soldiers with the Utah Army National Guard's 115th Engineer Facilities Detachment returned home Saturday after a nine-month deployment to Kuwait.

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

How lighting impacts your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Japanese Church of Christ celebrates “A Century of Loving Faith”