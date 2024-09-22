TV Info, Kickoff Time Revealed For BYU’s Road Game At Baylor
Sep 22, 2024, 11:19 AM
PROVO, Utah – We have a kickoff time for the upcoming BYU football game at Baylor.
The Big 12 Conference announced kickoff times for games that were held for six days last week. One of those was BYU’s September 28th tilt against the Bears.
BYU will face the Bears at 10 a.m. (MT)/11 a.m. (CT) and the game will be televised nationally on FS1. The radio broadcast can be heard on KSL NewsRadio.
BYU enters the game with a 4-0 overall record after upsetting Kansas State 38-9 in Provo on Saturday night.
Baylor is 2-2 on the season after a shocking loss to Colorado in Boulder last night, where the Buffs completed a Hail Mary at the end of regulation to send the game into overtime.
BYU and Baylor last met in 2022, a game BYU won in Provo as nonconference foes. The last time they squared off in Waco was in 2021. Baylor won that game 38-24 as part of their 12-win season.
Remaining BYU Football schedule for the 2024 season
Aug. 31 – BYU 41, Southern Illinois 13
Sept. 6 – BYU 18, SMU 15
Sept. 14 – BYU 34, Wyoming 14
Sept. 21 — BYU 38, Kansas State 9
September 28 | at Baylor Bears
Location: Waco, Texas
Stadium: McLane Stadium
Kickoff: 10 a.m. (MT)
TV: FS1
Radio: KSL NewsRadio
October 12 | Arizona Wildcats
Location: Provo, Utah
Stadium: LaVell Edwards Stadium
Kickoff: TBA
TV: TBD (ESPN or FOX networks)
Radio: KSL NewsRadio
October 18 | Oklahoma State Cowboys
Location: Provo, Utah
Stadium: LaVell Edwards Stadium
Kickoff: 8:15 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Radio: KSL NewsRadio
October 26 | at UCF Knights
Location: Orlando, Florida
Stadium: FBC Mortgage Stadium
Kickoff: TBA
TV: TBD (ESPN or FOX networks)
Radio: KSL NewsRadio
November 9 | at Utah Utes
Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
Stadium: Rice-Eccles Stadium
Kickoff: TBA
TV: TBD (ESPN or FOX networks)
Radio: KSL NewsRadio
November 16 | Kansas Jayhawks
Location: Provo, Utah
Stadium: LaVell Edwards Stadium
Kickoff: TBA
TV: TBD (ESPN or FOX networks)
Radio: KSL NewsRadio
November 23 | at Arizona State Sun Devils
Location: Tempe, Arizona
Stadium: Mountain America Stadium
Kickoff: TBA
TV: TBD (ESPN Network)
Radio: KSL NewsRadio
November 30 | Houston Cougars
Location: Provo, Utah
Stadium: LaVell Edwards Stadium
Kickoff: TBA
TV: TBD (ESPN or FOX networks)
Radio: KSL NewsRadio
