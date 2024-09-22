TV Info, Kickoff Time Revealed For BYU’s Road Game At Baylor

PROVO, Utah – We have a kickoff time for the upcoming BYU football game at Baylor.

The Big 12 Conference announced kickoff times for games that were held for six days last week. One of those was BYU’s September 28th tilt against the Bears.

#BYU vs. Baylor will kickoff at 10 a.m. on Saturday and air on FS1.#BYUFootball pic.twitter.com/GYqnhGBSgd — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 22, 2024

BYU will face the Bears at 10 a.m. (MT)/11 a.m. (CT) and the game will be televised nationally on FS1. The radio broadcast can be heard on KSL NewsRadio.

BYU enters the game with a 4-0 overall record after upsetting Kansas State 38-9 in Provo on Saturday night.

Baylor is 2-2 on the season after a shocking loss to Colorado in Boulder last night, where the Buffs completed a Hail Mary at the end of regulation to send the game into overtime.

BYU and Baylor last met in 2022, a game BYU won in Provo as nonconference foes. The last time they squared off in Waco was in 2021. Baylor won that game 38-24 as part of their 12-win season.

Remaining BYU Football schedule for the 2024 season

Aug. 31 – BYU 41, Southern Illinois 13

Sept. 6 – BYU 18, SMU 15

Sept. 14 – BYU 34, Wyoming 14

Sept. 21 — BYU 38, Kansas State 9

September 28 | at Baylor Bears

Location: Waco, Texas

Stadium: McLane Stadium

Kickoff: 10 a.m. (MT)

TV: FS1

Radio: KSL NewsRadio

October 12 | Arizona Wildcats

Location: Provo, Utah

Stadium: LaVell Edwards Stadium

Kickoff: TBA

TV: TBD (ESPN or FOX networks)

Radio: KSL NewsRadio

October 18 | Oklahoma State Cowboys

Location: Provo, Utah

Stadium: LaVell Edwards Stadium

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Radio: KSL NewsRadio

October 26 | at UCF Knights

Location: Orlando, Florida

Stadium: FBC Mortgage Stadium

Kickoff: TBA

TV: TBD (ESPN or FOX networks)

Radio: KSL NewsRadio

November 9 | at Utah Utes

Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Stadium: Rice-Eccles Stadium

Kickoff: TBA

TV: TBD (ESPN or FOX networks)

Radio: KSL NewsRadio

November 16 | Kansas Jayhawks

Location: Provo, Utah

Stadium: LaVell Edwards Stadium

Kickoff: TBA

TV: TBD (ESPN or FOX networks)

Radio: KSL NewsRadio

November 23 | at Arizona State Sun Devils

Location: Tempe, Arizona

Stadium: Mountain America Stadium

Kickoff: TBA

TV: TBD (ESPN Network)

Radio: KSL NewsRadio

November 30 | Houston Cougars

Location: Provo, Utah

Stadium: LaVell Edwards Stadium

Kickoff: TBA

TV: TBD (ESPN or FOX networks)

Radio: KSL NewsRadio

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio.

