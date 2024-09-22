On the Site:
12-year-old missing and endangered in Millcreek

Sep 22, 2024, 12:36 PM | Updated: 12:44 pm

...

Jacob Freeman's Profile Picture

BY JACOB FREEMAN


KSLTV.com

MILLCREEK — A 12-year-old boy went missing in Millcreek, according to Unified Police Department. He is considered endangered.

Aimable Shukurani was last seen at the Bud Bailey Apartments at 3983 S West Temple.


He’s 100 pounds, 4’00 tall, and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a white shirt with orange lettering.

If you have any information, police urge you to call 801-840-4000 to speak with Unified Police.

 

