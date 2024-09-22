On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

UPDATE: 12-year-old boy missing out of Millcreek is found safe and back with family

Sep 22, 2024, 12:36 PM | Updated: 6:28 pm

emergency lights...

FILE — (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Jacob Freeman's Profile Picture

BY JACOB FREEMAN


KSLTV.com

UPDATE (6 p.m.) Unified Police said Sunday evening the boy has been found safe. Police said the boy returned home on his own and was not injured. No other information was provided.

MILLCREEK — A 12-year-old boy went missing in Millcreek, according to Unified Police Department. He is considered endangered.

Aimable Shukurani was last seen at the Bud Bailey Apartments at 3983 S West Temple.

He’s 100 pounds, 4’00 tall, and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a white shirt with orange lettering.

If you have any information, police urge you to call 801-840-4000 to speak with Unified Police.

 

emergency lights...

