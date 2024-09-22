UPDATE: 12-year-old boy missing out of Millcreek is found safe and back with family

UPDATE (6 p.m.) — Unified Police said Sunday evening the boy has been found safe. Police said the boy returned home on his own and was not injured. No other information was provided.

MILLCREEK — A 12-year-old boy went missing in Millcreek, according to Unified Police Department. He is considered endangered.

Aimable Shukurani was last seen at the Bud Bailey Apartments at 3983 S West Temple.

He’s 100 pounds, 4’00 tall, and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a white shirt with orange lettering.

If you have any information, police urge you to call 801-840-4000 to speak with Unified Police.