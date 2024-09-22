After Big Wins Utah Moves Up, BYU Cracks The Top 25

On the Site:
Sep 22, 2024, 12:19 PM

SALT LAKE CITY — Following big wins in week four, both Utah Football and BYU Football were included in the latest AP Top 25 Poll released Sunday afternoon.

The Utes moved up two spots to No. 10 after an impressive team win over No. 14 Oklahoma State in Boone Pickens Stadium.

Meanwhile, the Cougars cracked the Top 25 at No. 22 after they took advantage of the home crowd and earned a stunning 38-9 win over No. 13 Kansas State.

Outside of Missouri dropping four spots, there wasn’t much movement within the top ten. The same can’t be said for the rest of the Top 25.

Along with the Wildcats and Cowboys, the USC Trojans, Oklahoma Sooners, Nebraska Cornhuskers, and Northern Illinois Huskies all suffered losses this weekend.

The Rest of The Big 12 Rankings

Utah remains the top representative for the Big 12 Conference. The Iowa State Hawkeyes moved up two spots to No. 18, Oklahoma State fell to No. 20, BYU at No. 22, and Kansas State rounds out the Big 12 representation at No. 23. UCF (3) and Arizona (2) are the only other two Big 12 programs receiving votes.

The AP Top 25 Poll

  1. Texas Longhorns (SEC)
  2. Georgia Bulldogs (SEC)
  3. Ohio State Buckeyes (Big Ten)
  4. Alabama Crimson Tide (SEC)
  5. Tennessee Volunteers (SEC)
  6. Ole Miss Rebels (SEC)
  7. Miami Hurricanes (ACC)
  8. Oregon Ducks (Big Ten)
  9. Penn State Nittany Lions (Big Ten)
  10. Utah Utes (Big 12)
  11. Missouri Tigers (SEC)
  12. Michigan Wolverines (Big Ten)
  13. USC Trojans (Big Ten)
  14. LSU Tigers (SEC)
  15. Louisville Cardinals (ACC)
  16. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (Independent)
  17. Clemson Tigers (ACC)
  18. Iowa State Cyclones (Big 12)
  19. Illinois Fighting Illini (Big Ten)
  20. Oklahoma State Cowboys (Big 12)
  21. Oklahoma Sooners (SEC)
  22. BYU Cougars (Big 12)
  23. Kansas State (Big 12)
  24. Texas A&M Aggies (SEC)
  25. Boise State Broncos (MWC)

Steve Bartle is the Utah insider for KSL Sports.

