Bears CB Jaylon Johnson Intercepts Anthony Richardson Early In Second Half

Sep 22, 2024, 1:44 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

INDIANAPOLIS – Former Utah cornerback Jaylon Johnson picked off Indianapolis QB Anthony Richardson early in the second half at a crucial time for Chicago.

The Bears trailed 7-0 at the break. The Colts started with the ball but on the first play of the half, Johnson got the ball back for his offense.

It was the second interception of the year for the former Ute.

In the season opener, the Bears led by one score with the Titans driving. Johnson picked off Will Levis to seal the win for Chicago.

RELATED: Former Ute Jaylon Johnson Seals Chicago Bears Win With Late Interception

The Bears didn’t let the turnover go to waste. They drove down the field and kicked a 53-yard field goal for their first points of the game.

Along with the interception, Johnson had two total tackles (one solo) and a pass breakup.

The interception ended up being a huge momentum swing for Chicago on the road. The found the end zone for the first time early in the fourth quarter to make it a one score game.

About Jaylon Johnson

Before his time in the NFL, Johnson played at the University of Utah from 2017-19.

During his time with the Utes, the Fresno, California native had 102 total tackles, 88 solo tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, seven interceptions, and 28 pass breakups in 39 games played.

He was named First-team All-Pac 12 in 2018 and 2019.

Following his college career, Johnson was selected by the Bears with the No. 50 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

In 2022, Johnson had 35 total tackles, 28 solo tackles, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and seven pass breakups.

Last season, the former Ute had a breakout season in Chicago. He posted 36 total tackles, one forced fumble, four interceptions, and one pick-six.

About #LocalsInTheNFL

For over five years, KSL Sports has provided coverage on all NFL players with ties to the state of Utah.

Whether they attended Utah or BYU or grew up in the Beehive State, we keep you caught up with how the locals are performing on the highest stage.

From highlights to trades and other breaking news, check out our Locals In The NFL coverage here.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com.

Bears CB Jaylon Johnson Intercepts Anthony Richardson Early In Second Half