Utah Royals Drop Third Straight In New Jersey Against Gotham FC

Sep 22, 2024, 3:39 PM

HARRISON, N.J. – The Utah Royals dropped a third straight game as they traveled to New Jersey to take on the Gotham FC on Sunday.

After going undefeated in July and August, Utah has dropped every game they’ve played in September.

Royals goalkeeper Mandy Haught played an exceptional game. She finished with nine saves but the Gotham had the upper hand everywhere else on the pitch. They finished with more shots, shots on goal, corners, and time of possession.

Utah Royals Face Onslaught From Gotham In Road Loss

The tone was set very early on as the Royals and Gotham kicked off from Red Bull Arena.

It took just minutes for New York to make a statement. Off of a lazy pass from Utah in their own half, Gotham took possession and immediately went on the attack.

Lynn Williams took the ball down the left side, sent a pass across the box, and found Yazmeen Ryan whose shot rolled past Haught and into the left corner of the goal.

From there, it was on Utah to find the equalizer.

That ended up being a tall task when up against the reigning champion Gotham FC.

The Royals finished with 12 shot attempts with only three on goal. Even though that doesn’t seem bad, the Royals were on their heels for almost the entirety of the match.

After Ryan’s goal, the next two shot attempts both came from the Gotham and both were on frame, forcing Haught to make her first two saves.

Utah’s first attempt didnt come until the 16th minute. Claudia Zornoza took a shot from the left side of the box but Ann-Katrin Berger made the save.

From the 30th to 40th minute, New York unleashed a barrage of shots on Utah’s goal. They took six shots in 10 minutes. Two were blocked, one was off-target, and three required a save from Haught.

Cloé Lacasse was shown a yellow card before the break to really sum up what was a frustrating first half for Utah.

And the second 45′ wouldn’t be much better.

In the first ten minutes of game time, the Gotham took four more shots. Two were blocked and Haught recorded two more saves on the other two.

The Royals had just two scoring looks in the first 40 minutes of the half. The first came from Hannah Betfort in the 71st minute and the second came from Kate Del Fava in the 82nd. The first was blocked and the second missed to the right.

With the lack of time looming over the Royals’ heads, they turned up the heat a bit down the final stretch.

Mikayla Cluff loaded up from long range in the 86th minute but was blocked. Monaghan put a shot on target a few minutes later but Berger was able to keep it from crossing the line in the bottom left corner.

Six minutes of stoppage time was added to the end of the match to give Utah one last chance at an equalizer. The Royals’ last attempt came in the 97th minute. Cluff took a shot from outside the box but missed to the left.

The match was called shortly after, leaving the Royals with a third-straight disappointing result.

Follow the Utah Royals with KSL Sports

The Utah Royals FC returns home for a match against the Racing Louisville FC on Saturday, September 28.

Live radio calls of every game can be found on KSLSports.com. Select games will be broadcast on the KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM/1160 AM).

Find KSL Sports coverage of the Utah Royals here.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

Which Utah Hockey Club Players Are Traveling To Iowa For Their Preseason Game?

Utah Royals Drop Third Straight In New Jersey Against Gotham FC