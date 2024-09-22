Fans fills stands at Smith’s Ballpark for final Salt Lake Bees home game

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake Bees played their final game of the season Sunday afternoon at Smith’s Ballpark — their home for 30 years.

But, Sunday was also the final home game before the team moves to a new stadium next season in Daybreak.

“It’s really amazing to see so many people showing up because it shows how much people have loved baseball through the many decades, (but) it feels sad at the same time,” said Billy Palmer.

Palmer said he’s been going to Bees game at Smith’s Ballpark since he was a kid.

“It feels kind of full circle to be here with my kids,” he said. “Just sad to think there’s not going to be baseball games here anymore.”

On X, the Salt Lake Bee’s said 13,450 attended the final game.

Some fans who attended the very first game at the ballpark, where there for the very last.

“I was on the the committee to help build this ballpark,” said former Utah Jazz head coach Frank Layden. “There’s nothing like baseball, it’s the best of games.”

Fans who spoke to KSL TV said they will miss many things about the ballpark, but will miss the view of the Wasatch Front the most.

“We’ve been to 25 Major League ballparks,” said Chris Lino, “And this is still one of the top five ballparks we’ve ever watched a baseball game.”

Making the trip to Daybreak

The new stadium for the Bees in Daybreak will be ready for fans just in time for the home opener in April 2025. Some fans are mixed on whether they will make the trip to Daybreak.

“I live (in) downtown Salt Lake City. I grew up near downtown Salt Lake City. I live in Salt Lake City for that reason, because there’s so many things to be able to go and do. And I don’t want to travel, you know, clear out there to go to a game,” Palmer said.

Regardless, fans said Smith’s Ballpark will be remembered as a place friends, families and baseball fans have enjoyed for decades.

“Just the smell of it everything about going to a baseball game, all I’m going to miss is,” Palmer said.

“End of an era, what can I say,” Layden said.

Sunday’s game won’t be the last time baseball will be seen at Smith’s Ballpark. A pair of La Liga ARCO Mexicana del Pacífico games will be played on Oct. 5-6.